Prepping for the Classic: No. 2 Vikings taking it easy ahead of Winnersville

VALDOSTA—After four physical games, the Lowndes Vikings football team rested up while being productive during its bye week.
Condensed practices and having Friday off allowed them to recuperate as they prepared for the Winnersville Classic against Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Oct. 9.
Head Coach Jamey DuBose has been trying to get his team’s mind off football so they could rest their bodies.
“We took a day or two off to get away from football and get our legs back under us to get our physical ability back,” DuBose said. “It has been a grueling four games to start and we have had to play four quarters for most of the games. We needed that rest and downtime.”
Through their first four games, they hold a perfect 4-0 record while outscoring their opponents 155-57.
In the most recent game, they defeated Lee County 38-13 at the Concrete Palace.
Jacurri Brown said that the team is used this week to stick to what they were taught at the beginning of the season while gaining some health back from the physical game with the Trojans a week ago.
“We’re really just getting back down to the basics,” the junior quarterback said. “Me and the other quarterbacks have been working on our footwork in the pocket. That is some things we were doing in the first week and want to improve on. That was a physical game, so we got to chill out and get our bodies back right for another big game next week.”
DuBose has gone back to basic skills of football for the week and has gotten some time to work on individual players.
“We spent a lot of individual times by going back to the basics and the fundamentals of football by position,” DuBose said. “Some of the things that you lose as the year goes on as you get worried about scheming week-to-week and winning games causes you to leave the basics out. We must go back and revisit them and have given our young kids an opportunity to get some work. They’re our future and I want to put them in game situations to get them on film to evaluate them.”
Senior linebacker Thomas Davis does not want his defense to get complacent and keep the pedal to the metal.
“We’ve been giving up too many touchdowns,” Davis said. “I do not like all those touchdowns and numbers on the board for the opposite team. We have to keep our foot on everyone’s neck.”
When play continues for the Vikings as they head to the Wildcats at Valdosta High, Brown wants his team to play for the seniors.
“We’re trying to get the seniors to beat them four years in a row to keep the streak alive on their turf,” Brown said. “I would love to go into their stadium and beat them.”
DuBose is downplaying his first Winnersville Classic and treating it like any other game.
“It’s another game,” DuBose said. “A lot of people try to build things up too much. It is no different from Griffin and Archer. We went into enemy ground at Archer and that was five hours away. This is just across town. It is always tough when you go to someone’s house. That is what home-field advantage is about. We got to overcome that and make it our home. When we went to Archer, we wanted to get there and make it as comfortable of setting as you could. You want to feel good about where you are at. When the game kicks off, it is on turf. That is like every field just about. You have lines on the field and an opponent in a different color jersey across the way. It’s all the same.”
After having a bye-week, the Vikings are set to face crosstown rival Valdosta High School at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against on Oct. 9.
