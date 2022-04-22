Pinter embraces starting opportunity at right guard

INDIANAPOLIS – Danny Pinter has never started a game at right guard before at any level.
But the former Ball State star is becoming accustomed to new adventures in the NFL.
Drafted in the fifth round in 2020, Pinter made the switch from college offensive tackle to professional guard. He then settled in last year as a backup center, impressing in three starts in place of Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly.
Now he has a chance to become a regular starter for the first time with the Indianapolis Colts. All he has to do is learn another new position while replacing the highly regarded tandem of Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed on an offensive line expected to continue to be one of the best in the league.
“Obviously, there’s an opportunity there,” Pinter said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “That’s just kind of my approach is opportunity’s what you make of it. So my mindset of just attacking my process every day is just kind of how I’m approaching it.”
Much of the offseason attention has focused on the additions on defense and another big change at quarterback, with Matt Ryan set to replace the embattled Carson Wentz.
But, for the first time since the core of the offensive line came together in 2018, Indianapolis also is replacing multiple starters up front.
While Pinter is expected to get the first shot at right guard, journeyman Matt Pryor will get the first crack at replacing Eric Fisher at left tackle. It promises to be a new look for a unit that took a step backward last season while injuries and COVID concerns rattled the position room.
One of the main goals this spring is to begin phasing the new starters into the lineup while maintaining the high standard set by returning stars Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Kelly.
“Obviously, Danny’s been around for a couple of years now, knows the system,” said Kelly, the longest tenured player on the roster as he enters his seventh season. “I think he’s very excited and nervous, probably at the same time, to go in there and play right guard – never played right guard in the NFL. But I think that we’ve got (a) solid core group of guys in there – Braden, myself and Q – that know the standard of what this group holds itself to.
“And I think that, at times last year, we kind of fell off that standard. And so I know that Danny is excited to be in there – just run with us. To be able to go in there and get together in April, May, June and get together as a core nucleus of five guys – that means everything. So really excited about what he can do physically – him and Matt Pryor.”
Pinter has a strong foundation to build upon from a year ago.
According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a sack in 226 offensive snaps. And he was particularly effective as a run blocker, using his athleticism to get out in front of plays and help open holes for all-world ball carrier Jonathan Taylor.
The 25-year-old likely will be asked to pull even more often at guard, using the movement skills he honed as a high school tight end and for his first two years playing the position at Ball State.
Pinter’s been watching film of Glowinski and Reed at right guard last year, and he’s working hard to learn some of the adjustments and finer details needed to succeed in his new role. In that regard, he has a wealth of mentors.
While Pinter trained in Chicago for much of the offseason, Nelson regularly sent him video clips to help guide his workouts. Kelly also has been a willing and able mentor, alongside assistant offensive line coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae.
But there’s no substitute for experience, and extended time on the field in 2021 should aid Pinter’s growth in 2022.
“Those are great experiences and awesome things that – to have tape to go back and look at and (see) what can I learn from? What can I do better?” Pinter said. “What did I do? Well, why did I do that? Well, that’s pretty invaluable. So I think that definitely helped me.”
The offensive line always has been a tight-knit group. That natural camaraderie should help with the transition while keeping Pinter focused on what matters most.
The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder isn’t thinking beyond his next workout. Every rep matters as he prepares for a role he’s been dreaming about all his football life.
“Obviously, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Pinter said. “That’s what you work for, and that’s what you want in this league. But I just got to earn it. That’s just kind of my approach is come in here and just continue to get better every day.”
