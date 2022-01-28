The longest season in NFL history is nearing its end.
On Sunday, the two participants for Super Bowl LXVI will be determined, and the other 30 NFL teams will be officially tending to offseason business.
A solid argument can be made last week represented the greatest playoff weekend in NFL history.
All four games were decided on the final play, and three ended with field goals as time expired. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night drew a peak of 51.6 million viewers and was the most watched divisional playoff game since 2017 according to CBS.
This week’s conference championship games have a tough act to follow, and CNHI Sports Indiana has a difficult task in predicting the winners.
But that’s what we’re here for. So, without further ado, let’s get to the picks:
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
CINCINNATI BENGALS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Sunday, 3 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in last week’s 19-16 victory against the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, but he still finished 27-of-38 for 348 yards – including a 19-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with 15 seconds left that helped set up rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s game-winning 52-yard field goal.
As the above sentence indicates, the Bengals are an extremely young team. But it hasn’t shown up in their postseason play. Cincinnati’s first-round victory against the Las Vegas Raiders marked the franchise’s first playoff win since 1990. The decision at Tennessee was the franchise’s first road playoff victory ever.
It’s a safe bet the Bengals won’t be intimidated by walking into Kansas City’s home stadium, where the AFC Championship Game is being hosted for the fourth consecutive year.
Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns – and Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three scores – in Cincinnati’s 34-31 victory against the Chiefs on Jan. 2.
That win clinched the AFC North title for the Bengals and knocked Kansas City out of the conference’s No. 1 seed.
Patrick Mahomes was good – but not immortal – in that contest. He finished 26-of-35 for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but McPherson won it for the home team with a 20-yard field goal as time expired.
Mahomes, predictably, has been a monster in this postseason. He was 30-of-39 for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and followed that up by going 33-of-44 for 378 yards and three scores in the shootout against the Bills.
The latter performance likely will be best remembered, however, for Mahomes driving the Chiefs into field goal position to tie the game after starting at his own 25-yard line with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
Once Kansas City won the overtime coin flip, the outcome seemed inevitable.
This game also could be determined by a coin flip to start overtime.
Burrow has been unflappable in his second season after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick. He looks very much like the national champion and Heisman Trophy winner he was in his final season at LSU, and he’s already proven he can keep up with Mahomes in a shootout.
The difference here could be what Mahomes doesn’t do. A big part of Cincinnati’s win last week had to do with the three interceptions thrown by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. After a rough start this season that included 10 picks in the first eight weeks, Mahomes has thrown just one pick over his last five outings.
The guess here is Kansas City gets to Burrow to short-circuit a couple of drives, and the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., FOX
The Niners are the interlopers at this playoff party. They’re the one team without a high-scoring offense and an elite quarterback to pull the trigger.
But it’s no accident San Francisco is trying to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, and the 49ers seem to have L.A.’s number.
Despite trailing 17-0 midway through the second quarter on the road against the Rams in the regular-season finale Jan. 9, San Fran rallied for a 27-24 win on a 24-yard field goal by Robbie Gould in overtime. It was the sixth straight win in the series for the Niners, and it capped a 4-1 finish to the season that allowed San Francisco to earn a playoff spot.
That run began with an overtime road win against AFC finalist Cincinnati on Dec. 12 and includes road upsets against the Dallas Cowboys (23-17) and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-10) in the last two weeks.
The Rams had some road success of their own last week, shaking off a trademark rally by Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and posting a 30-27 victory on the final play.
Matthew Stafford – long an also-ran with the struggling Detroit Lions – has proven his mettle in this postseason. That included a 44-yard completion to Cooper Kupp that set up Gould’s game-winner with five seconds remaining.
Stafford has four touchdown passes and no interceptions in playoff wins against the Arizona Cardinals (34-11) and Tampa Bay. But the Rams lost four fumbles against the Bucs, and the Niners harassed Stafford into a pair of interceptions in the season finale.
It’s unlikely San Francisco can win Sunday without turnovers. It needed a blocked punt and a blocked field goal – while holding MVP Aaron Rodgers without a touchdown after the game’s opening drive – to escape last week.
That seems like a difficult recipe to recreate.
The Rams will get the win and become just the second team to play in the Super Bowl on its home field.
