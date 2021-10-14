Pay the Man: Freeman's heroics send Braves to NLCS

In a matchup for the ages, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) bested the top closer in the game and cemented his place in Atlanta Braves lore.
It was the defining moment of this postseason so far for the Atlanta Braves; Freddie Freeman at the plate against Josh Hader on the mound in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series.
It did not take long for Freeman to win the game and series when he smashed a slider over the left-center field wall, sending the Braves faithful into a frenzy and the Milwaukee Brewers home for the winter.
It has been a long time since the Braves have had a playoff moment like this in front of the home crowd. Freeman’s solo blast will be etched in home playoff lore alongside David Justice’s game 6 homer in the 1995 World Series and Francisco Cabrera’s game-winning RBI single that plated Sid Bream in Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series (NLCS).
More importantly, though, Freeman’s homer capped a three-hit day that may have gotten last year’s MVP out of his postseason funk in time for the NLCS, which starts on Saturday. All three hits on Tuesday were to the opposite field, a possible sign that a great hitter is about to break out of his skid at the plate. He will be needed against either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
I have all the confidence in the Braves’ starting rotation of Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson to go toe-to-toe with the starting three of either West Coast foe. But the Braves will need to score runs, especially more than they were able to muster in the four games against the Brewers in the League Division Series.
Freeman’s game on Tuesday should inject a bolt of confidence in the entire lineup that its MVP is back and ready to take this team to its first World Series in more than 20 years.
It should also speed up the contract negotiations that are ongoing between Freeman’s camp and Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous. The price to retain Freeman’s services just ballooned a few dollar figures. After Tuesday’s performance, I would say he’s worth every penny.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
