The day we've all been waiting for is finally here.
Friday afternoon, a day after originally scheduled thanks to inclement weather, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will renew their rivalry in the Bronx, facing off in a rematch of last October's American League Wild Card Game to kick off the 2022 MLB season.
As has often been the case in recent decades, both clubs enter the season with World Series aspirations. But unlike in the past, this time the two rivals have plenty of other competition to fend off within the division.
The AL East is shaping up to be an absolute gauntlet, with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays looking just as strong as the division's traditional powerhouses — if not stronger. All four clubs won more than 90 games a year ago, and all four can make a credible case that they've improved over the offseason.
As of this writing, the Blue Jays are the division favorites according to FanGraphs' 2022 projected standings. Toronto is projected at 92 wins, with the Yankees right behind with 91 and the Red Sox and Rays both also in the playoffs as Wild Card teams with 87 and 85 wins respectively.
It gets even tighter when you look at FanGraphs' ZiPS projections, which adjust for each team's expected roster and day-to-day matchups. Those have all four clubs tied at 88 wins apiece.
No matter how you look at it, the division looks like it's going to be a melee.
It's not hard to see why the metrics love Toronto. They've added three top starting pitchers since last summer's trade deadline, traded for two-way star third baseman Matt Chapman and employ 23-year-old MVP-candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is no worse than a top five player in the sport.
And this is all after the Blue Jays caught fire down the stretch and barely missed the playoffs last year. Had they got in, most would agree the Jays would have been a big problem.
As for Tampa Bay, it's easy to forget but the Rays — not the Red Sox or Yankees — are the two-time defending AL East champions and arguably the division's most consistent club over the past few years. Tampa Bay is coming off a 100-win season, an AL pennant in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season plus 90 or more wins in the two seasons before that.
They've managed to do all that despite consistently boasting one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, but now the Rays enter the year with some serious star power of their own. Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena, two of the game's top prospects, have officially arrived and should torment the rest of the division for years to come.
Even the lowly Orioles, who should finish a distant last place this season, have a huge crop of young talent approaching the majors who could soon help Baltimore get off the mat.
Nobody should feel bad for the Yankees and Red Sox, who remain among the game's biggest spenders and are well equipped to compete with anyone. But while the two clubs remain top contenders, the division doesn't run through Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park anymore and every game in the AL East over the next six months is going to be a battle.
Buckle up.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.