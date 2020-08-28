OU football: Sooners players, coaches march in solidarity on OU campus

With arms linked and heavy hearts, OU’s football team marched from its practice field behind the southwest corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to the nearby Unity Garden on the campus’ south oval.
From left to right, senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie, head coach Lincoln Riley and senior offensive lineman Creed Humphrey led the program’s players and staff, each wearing a black shirt, Friday morning amid racial unrest in the United States.
“We made this march today of solidarity, not because we have the answers to all that's going on in our country right now,” Riley said as his players stood behind him at the Unity Garden. “But we are a group of people that are hurt, that are scared, frustrated, but motivated to do our part.”
They walked silently to the garden in rows of three, stopped and stood in a semi-circle as Riley spoke briefly. The team observed 57 seconds of silence to honor the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic speech of “I Have a Dream.” OU associate head coach Dennis Simmons closed the gathering by leading a prayer before the team returned to their locker room with their arms locked once more, forgoing Friday’s practice.
“There's been a lot of buildup to this,” Riley told reporters following the demonstration. “I think our players, I commend them, our players have been a part of potential policy changes, they've been a part of changes within the university and within the athletic department. We always push on our players to try to do more and more and more. That doesn't just apply to the football field. It doesn't just apply to the classroom.”
The racial unrest OU’s program responded to stems from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times on Sunday while attempting to detain him.
The incident led to protests across the country. The first came Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The rest of the NBA’s postseason games for Wednesday were subsequently postponed. The WNBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major Leauge Baseball followed suit with demonstrations of their own.
OU’s football program had an emotional team meeting Thursday in light of this week’s event. Although, these discussions surrounding racial inequality aren’t new to this week. They have been ongoing since players returned to campus in July following multiple incidents of racial injustice in the United States this year.
Riley said the team provided a platform for players to share their experiences, as wide-ranging as they are.
“Those conversations have been tough,” Riley said. “They've been raw and unfiltered. They have been eye-opening, very emotional, very intense. They've given every person there, not only an opportunity to express themselves but also and maybe more importantly, an opportunity to listen. Listen to what other people have gone through. Their experiences.
“Stop thinking about ourselves every waking second and think about our brothers and our sisters and what they're going through and how we can help. We chose this place [the United Garden] because it symbolizes unity and unity is possible. And it is possible with different backgrounds because I've witnessed it and continue to witness it with this group right here.”
