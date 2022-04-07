Opening week brings optimism to baseball fans

It is opening week of the Major League Baseball season, which usually brings a renewed sense of optimism for fans across the sport's landscape.
From fans of teams that played in October last year to those whose teams are a no-show once the calendar turns to fall, all enter the spring with hope that this will be the year; whether they are realistic expectations or not.
For fans of the beloved Atlanta Braves, they have every reason to be optimistic about another potential championship run.
Yes, the defending World Series champions will have a new first baseman and face of the franchise since Freddie Freeman has taken his talents out west. Yes, Ronald Acuna Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him sidelined for at least the first month or two of the season.
But I would argue this team still enters the season with a more talented and deeper roster than the one that shocked the baseball world with its postseason run last year. The Braves needed that to be the case following Freeman's exodus to the Dodgers, who will field one of the most potent lineups in baseball history.
The addition of first baseman Matt Olson offsets Freeman's departure on the field. The additions of Collin McHugh and Kenley Jansen bolster an already strong bullpen, though the loss Luke Jackson to the 60-day disabled list hurts. A potential Tommy John surgery may have ended his season before it began.
The return of Marcell Ozuna bolsters the team's lineup that still features a star-studded infield of third baseman Austin Riley, shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Ozzie Albies.
The Braves caught lightning in a bottle last year with their trade deadline acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall. All were key contributors at different points in the postseason, punctuated by Soler's World Series Most Valuable Player award.
But the Braves could not stand by and be content. Not when the Dodgers improved and the New York Mets making strong changes to their team. I think we saw this with the trade for and contract extension handed out to Olson. We saw it with the bullpen signings. I would like to have seen another starting pitcher added but that may eventually come.
Right now, I like the Braves' championship chances. They should be better than last year's squad. We all know how that turned out.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.