On to L.A.: The Braves are going toe-to-toe with reigning champs

The Atlanta Braves are halfway there. Two wins down, two to go. Two wins in the ATL; perhaps, two are on their way in Los Angeles?
The Braves haven't been this close to a World Series berth since, well, last year when they sprinted to a 3-1 series lead before being overtaken by the eventual World Series champions. There is certain apprehension that comes with being Braves fans that it's never over until, well, it's over. The Braves have coughed up leads before.
But there seems to be a different vibe surrounding this year's team; something you can't explain but is working in the team's favor.
It was a team that was left for dead at the trade deadline following Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season-ending injury and has found new life thanks to Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous. His plethora of moves in late July, starting with Joctober (Joc Pederson) and including Sunday night's hero Eddie Rosario, have made the Braves a threat to the Dodgers' vaunted pitching staff; starters and relievers.
The Braves have momentum going to the west coast along with the luxury of having their top two hurlers in Los Angeles; Charlie Morton on Tuesday and Max Fried on Thursday in Game 5 (if the series makes it that far).
Now there are causes for concern. How long can the Braves' pitching staff work a tightrope in not allowing the Dodgers to score with plenty of opportunities to do so?
Credit to the Braves pitching staff for holding the Dodgers to six runs in two games, but Los Angeles has had baserunners everywhere in this series. The Braves walked nine in Game 2, though the Dodgers stranded 10 on base. The Braves cannot continue to flirt with disaster and not expect to get burned at some point; not with the caliber of talent the Dodgers can field in this series.
It is also hard to envision a scenario that the Braves prevail in Los Angeles if reigning National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman doesn't snap out of an unexpected funk. Especially after his last at-bat against the Milwaukee Brewers in the N.L. Division Series left the yard to propel the Braves to the National League Championship Series, nobody saw the heart and soul of the Braves struggling this much. It included a run of seven strikeouts, including several in which he looked absolutely lost. The Braves' best hitter needs to find his swing.
If one thing is evident with these Braves, though, they aren't intimidated by going to toe-to-toe with the Dodgers for the second straight year. Not even after falling behind 2-0 in Game 2 following the game's first two hitters; not even after falling behind 4-2 and facing one of the Dodgers' aces, Julio Urias, in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Braves responded each time when faced with a challenge. Eddie Rosario, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley delivered clutch hits to tie the game.
More clutchness will be required out west.
The Braves were not supposed to win this series. But they've proven every bit the equal of the reigning World Series champs. On to L.A.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
