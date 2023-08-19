TIFTON — Night of the Gladiators is coming to the UGA Conference Center Aug. 26. Promoted by Jim and Maria Wells, this bodybuilding meet will be an all-day event.
Pre-judging will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. Tickets are $35 to this portion. Finals begin at 5:30 p.m., with regular tickets $45 and VIP tickets $55. In addition to the competition will be a business expo, with about 30 vendors on hand. There is no charge for this portion of Night of the Gladiators.
Men and women will compete in different divisions and competitors are expected to range from 18-80. Jim and Maria Wells said in the press release they expect from 50-100 athletes.
Among the awards will be gladiator helmets, medals and other custom awards. International Federation of Bodybuilding Pro Iris Davis will be a guest poster.
FITTALK Radio is presenting the event, Premier sponsor is Valdosta Health and Wellness. Other sponsors are Care Medical Center, Dr. Mac Sims, Stoked American Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Crunch Fitness of Valdosta, Destiny Fitness, Southern Bodies, Winnersville Fitness and the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association.
For more information, or to order advance tickets, visit npcnightofthegladiators.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
