INDIANAPOLIS – Nolan Smith previewed his amazing NFL Scouting Combine performance Thursday during an emotional and highly engaging interview a day earlier.
“I play football,” the Georgia outside linebacker said Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center. “I haven’t done anything in a long time. I can’t wait to showcase my talents.”
Once he got back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, Smith stole the show. His 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash was faster than Pro Bowl wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs and Pro Bowl running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffery.
It was the second-fastest 40 time ever recorded by an edge rusher, and Smith was just getting started. Other highlights included a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 broad jump.
It was an explosive performance that followed an emotional tribute a day earlier to fallen teammate Devin Willock, who died Jan. 15 in a crash hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship.
“Three years in a row, that man showed up (and) worked day in and day out,” Smith said Wednesday, making his first public comments since the crash. “He’s a two-time natty champ, man, and it’s written in stone.
“Devin, I love you, baby. Seven-seven (Willock’s jersey number), you living forever. ‘Do it for Dev,’ that’s what I tell them boys (returning) at Georgia. ‘You lost a brother. Do it for Dev.’”
Smith honored Willock with one of the all-time great Combine performances and very likely moved his name back into consideration for the first round.
“I get sensitive talking about it just because I love him,” Smith said Wednesday. “And he never did anything wrong in three years. He was supposed to graduate. Most people don’t know his brother passed like that. No one should deserve to die like that.”
MOSS GATHERS STEAM
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss is expected to be among the fastest players during Friday’s player workouts.
The Hawkeyes’ standout credited his track background and defensive coordinator Phil Parker for helping to hone his speed and athleticism.
Opponents are occasionally surprised by Moss’ level of athleticism, and it’s something he welcomes.
“I started five games my freshman year at Iowa, and that first game was against Minnesota,” he said. “They tried me with the deep ball five or six times. I got two picks that game, so I like it. I like when they’re doubting me. It’s great fuel to the fire.”
HOMETOWN HERO
JuJu Brents started his college career in the same defensive backfield as Moss but transferred to Kansas State for his final two seasons.
Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds, the Indianapolis native grew up watching former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman and plays with a similar physicality.
Brents said that playing style was forged by his youth coaches in the Warren Central program.
Returning to Indy for this week’s Combine has been a dream come true.
“This is something I dreamed of since I was literally a kid,” Brents said. “I’ve been playing football – tackle football at that – since I was 6 years old. and then now just actually being in these footsteps, being in this area, it’s something that’s indescribable.
“It’s something I’ve been planning for for a very long time, for my life, though, for sure.”
MOODY’S MOMENT
Michigan kicker Jake Moody made headlines throughout his college career for his long-distance connections and clutch performances.
He officially ended his college days by scoring all of his team’s points in the West’s 12-3 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl, and he has the rare opportunity at his position to be drafted.
It’s a chance he’s savoring this week as he meets with teams at the Combine.
“I feel like I’m worth a draft pick,” Moody said. “It’s hard to come by a kicker that is worth getting drafted, but I think that I possess all the tools needed for that. And, if it were up to me, I would draft myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.