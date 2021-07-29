NFL column: Can Packers pull off 'Last Dance' encore?

Sequels rarely match the original performance, an adage that seems particularly apt when dealing with an all-time classic.
“The Last Dance,” a documentary co-produced by ESPN and Netflix focusing on Michael Jordan’s final championship run with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, entertained a home-bound nation last summer. Now Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to stage an encore.
The comparisons are unavoidable, especially after Rodgers and teammate Davante Adams shared a still from the documentary in a synchronized bit of foreshadowing on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend. Both Packers have endured highly publicized spats with team management this offseason, but the situation became clearer Tuesday when the quarterback reported for training camp at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers’ arrival was far from guaranteed, with reports of his imminent departure consistently filling the airwaves since the first day of the NFL draft in April. The rift didn’t seem to be about money, with the quarterback reportedly turning down an offer that would have made him the league’s highest paid player.
Instead, it was about control. After watching Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, call his own shots after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and win a seventh championship last year, Rodgers evidently had seen enough.
He wanted the Packers to take his opinion into account with offseason moves. He wanted more support. In short, after losing to Bucs in the NFC Championship Game, he wanted what Brady had.
And now it appears he’ll get it.
Rodgers came to camp only after reaching an agreement with Green Bay that voids the 2023 season from his current contract and grants him the opportunity to facilitate a trade if he’s still unhappy with the franchise following this season. Adams, in the midst of his own contract dispute with the Packers, presumably would follow suit.
One more year with everything on the line.
It worked for Jordan, whose Bulls survived injuries and contact dissatisfaction with Pippen, mercurial Dennis Rodman’s unpredictable forays into pro wrestling and unexcused absences and a grueling seven-game series against the upstart Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to complete their second three-peat in an eight-year span.
But will it work for Rodgers?
Football is an entirely different beast. It’s much more difficult for a single player to dictate the outcome of a game, and if everyone is not on the same page even the smallest missed assignment can cost a team during a title run.
There’s little doubt Green Bay has the talent to pull off a championship run. The Packers are 26-6 over the past two seasons, and that loss to Tampa Bay came by just five points at home in January.
Rodgers’ discontent stems from the decision to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Instead of providing an MVP quarterback with another offensive weapon or upgrading his defensive support, the team decided to select his replacement.
From that moment on, there was an expiration date on this marriage. Ironically, the situation carries multiple similarities to Rodgers’ own entrance into the league when his first-round selection led to Brett Favre being traded to the New York Jets three years later.
Love might not have to wait even that long.
The outcome of this showdown is a win for the Packers in 2020. They’ll remain a title contender with a renewed sense of urgency and glorious purpose. But it’s hard to understand why the team hasn’t worked harder to retain Rodgers long term.
With him, this is a perennial playoff team. Without him, well, that remains to be seen.
The fact general manager Brian Gutekunst allowed the situation to deteriorate to this degree is baffling, but Rodgers is not without blame. Brady was angry with the Patriots when Jimmy Garoppolo was drafted in the second round in 2014. He channeled that frustration into his game, won three more Super Bowls and reached a fourth before leaving when his contract expired.
Rodgers could have chosen a similar route. Instead, he made a play to take control of how – and where – he ends his career.
For the immediate future, that means one last dance with one of the most tradition-rich franchises in sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.