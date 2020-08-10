Next man up for Braves? It's not that simple

I'm sure it's a play that he's done countless times as a kid in little league, then in then minors and even during his short stint with the Atlanta Braves. Pitcher Mike Soroka has darted off the mound after a pitch to cover first base so many times, in practice and in games, I imagine he could have done it in his sleep. But never had the Braves ace experienced on the mound what he did in his previous start, which unknowingly turned out to be his last for the season.
The reigning National League East Division Champs were dealt a major blow to their hopes for a three-peat when Soroka tore his Achilles tendon in an attempt to cover first base on a ground ball against the New York Mets.
If you watch the replay, which I recommend you avoid if you are the least bit squeamish, you could tell right away that something devastating happened to his leg.
Soroka collapsed to the ground, tried to get up but ultimately had to be helped off the field, which says something for an athlete from Canada who almost played hockey. This isn't somebody with a low threshold for pain. When he tumbled to the ground, you knew it was something serious.
The stadium was eerily silent. If fans were in attendance, the stadium would have been just as quiet as it was with zero fans in the stands. That's how much this hurler meant to the Braves' chances at a National League pennant.
It's been years since the Braves had an ace of Soroka's caliber who they could count on in a pressure packed situation.
It wasn't too long ago that the Braves had three aces up their sleeve in Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. All were the cornerstone of the team's division title run in the 90s and early 2000s. They were the envy of Major League Baseball.
The current Braves seemed so poised to regain that pillar of dynamic pitching, especially with Max Fried starting as well as he has and the rest of the young arms the Braves either drafted or traded for during their recent rebuild.
But one wrong move by your ace may have significantly derailed the team's postseason chances. Especially considering a mid-season trade for pitching help isn't likely to happen. In a truncated season, how do you pull off a move for a pitcher that may only get five or six starts? The Braves' only hope is that pitchers like Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb can be as good as they were billed to be.
In times like this, it is always natural to say, “Next man up.” But it's hard to say that right now when the man who went down was the best the Braves have had in a long time.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
