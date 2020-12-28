New Year's Resolutions for Braves

We are on the cusp of a new year which means new beginnings for many across the sports landscape. Many of the sports' best athletes will be playing in new homes in 2021. New champions will be crowned throughout the different sports and across the various levels; professional and collegiate. New dynasties will be formed. .
We are also only a few months away from a new baseball season, we hope. The start of the season is still up in the air because of how the coronavirus is impacting the baseball schedule. Hopefully, we'll find out soon if April 1 will remain as Opening Day and stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman can report for spring training in February like normal.
But with 2021 just days ahead, what are some New Years resolutions our Braves need to embrace heading into what many believe to be a World Series season for the defending NL East champs?
The first and most significant resolution is to sign Freeman, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player to a new contract. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
He is the face of the franchise, a distinction he took from Chipper Jones once he retired. He was the one star player the Braves didn't trade away when they went through their most recent rebuild.
Freeman was a team player and has been the ultimate leader for an organization in the middle of three straight N.L. East division championships. Last year's performance proved to the rest of Major League Baseball that Freeman is no longer underrated. He is a superstar and should be paid like one.
Another resolution should be to let the Braves' starting staff stay on the mound deeper into games, especially with the uncertainty regarding the closer at the moment; Mark Melancon is still a free agent. The notion that all the starting staff needs to do to amass a quality start is go six starts is ridiculous. The Braves have a Cy Young Award contender in Max Fried, an up-and-coming ace in Ian Anderson and two quality veterans in Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton.
Seven or eight innings should not be out of the question. I will say Mike Soroka needs to ease his way back into the fold after injuring his Achilles last year, but the others should be fair game. Sometimes the Braves put unnecessary pressure on the bullpen to go out there three or four innings every night. Maybe the starters need to be coddled some early in the season but not in the summer and down the stretch of the season.
My final resolution centers around Freeman in the batting order. Long before last year, the Braves penciled in Freeman in the No. 3 spot in the lineup. That position is usually relegated to the team's best RBI hitter. But Freeman seemed to have found a home in the No. 2 spot last year, especially with Marcell Ozuna batting behind him and the NL utilizing the Designated Hitter rule.
If the Braves find another hitter in free agency (whether it be Ozuna or someone else), which I contend they need to do if they expect to compete with the L.A. Dodgers in the postseason, then Freeman needs to stay behind Acuna in the lineup. If not, then Albies needs to move back to No. 2 followed by Freeman.
These are simple resolutions that if utilized should propel the Braves to another division crown and playoff runs for years to come.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
