ND FOOTBALL: QB dilemma has offense searching for identity

SOUTH BEND — It was just a matter of time for this year’s Fighting Irish football team.
One could argue that No. 14 Notre Dame’s first loss on Saturday was weeks in the making. No. 5 Cincinnati is far better than any of the teams the Irish have faced so far this season, and head coach Brian Kelly’s group was exposed in a lot of ways at home in an environment the Bearcats looked entirely too comfortable in.
Football’s a team game, but Saturday’s loss didn’t fall on the defense. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats offense were shut down early by a Notre Dame defense that has continued to grow over the last few weeks. Notre Dame only gave up 14 points on long, sustained drives to Cincinnati, while the other 10 came off of Irish turnovers.
The 24-13 loss to the Bearcats occurred because of an offense still searching for its identity; one that has cycled multiple quarterbacks in and out of the lineup just hoping one will perform too well to be taken out.
Three different quarterbacks — graduate senior Jack Coan, freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne — all saw game action against Cincinnati. And realistically, none of the three separated themselves as the clear-cut option at starter.
“Jack progressed to the point where we felt he was at 100 percent,” said Kelly of Coan’s ankle injury suffered against Wisconsin. “He didn’t do anything in the Wisconsin game to lose his job, so we felt like he deserved the first shot at it. Tyler was always going to be a part of the rotation. And then, obviously we got behind and we felt like we needed to make a change. That’s why we went with Drew in the second half.”
The quarterback cycle Notre Dame has had to implement over the last two games hasn’t done the offense any favors, as a consistent rhythm of any kind on that side of the ball has been missing over the last few weeks.
The offensive issues don’t just boil down to the quarterback situation. The offensive line has had major injury problems, the running backs haven’t found running room like they did a season ago and the wide receiver group was heavily unproven coming into the campaign.
However, it’s hard for any offense to ease into a routine when the quarterback changes every other series, and it seems Notre Dame’s coaching staff is starting to realize that.
“Clearly, we can’t continue going down this road of who’s the flavor of the week here,” Kelly said. “We’re going to have to sit down and figure this out and decide which direction we want to go because it doesn’t give us the kind of continuity and consistency on offense that we need.”
The argument could be made that the quarterback Kelly decides on should be Pyne. Coan’s had an ample amount of opportunities to take the starting job and cement himself in that role. While he has the experience and has shown the ability to be a solid starter at times, the consistency simply hasn't been there. Overall, he’s 91-of-150 for 1,100 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
His numbers aren't bad, but against both Purdue and Wisconsin, his completion percentages in both contests were only around 50%. Against Cincinnati, he was 14-of-22 through the air, but only netted 114 passing yards and an interception.
At Wisconsin, Coan wasn’t ever expected to take over a game with his arm. He’s a pure pocket passer who needs a prolific rushing attack to compliment his throwing ability. He simply hasn’t had that so far with the Irish.
Pyne’s accuracy hasn’t been leaps and bounds better than Coan’s since coming in against Wisconsin — 15-of-30 for 224 yards and two touchdowns — but the sophomore has an escape ability that Coan doesn’t. Pyne’s much more likely to avoid sacks and extend plays outside the pocket with both his arm and his feet if need be, which is an advantage given Notre Dame's injury-plagued offensive line.
Coan’s arm ability is better than Pyne’s, but the 32-yard touchdown pass Pyne hit wide receiver Braden Lenzy with against Cincinnati was a perfect ball. That type of pass proves Pyne can get it done downfield.
“I’ve always just stayed ready. That’s just how I am,” Pyne said. “Ian (Book) led me that way last year, and I’m so thankful for him, and I’ll always be grateful. … He led me in the right direction. No matter what the circumstances, for the rest of my life, I’ll always be ready.”
That perseverance from Pyne may end up earning him the starting nod against Virginia Tech. Kelly discussed the quarterback situation on Monday, and while he didn’t name a starter, it appears the coaching staff knows who that player will be.
“It’s not any different from what I mentioned to everybody here (Saturday),” said Kelly of the QB situation. “We’re going to have one guy. We’re going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter. We’re going to focus on one guy. We know exactly who it’ll be, but we just haven’t gotten the chance to speak to the individual yet.”
