With Rivers on board, Hines could be poised for another breakthrough

INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack rushed for 1,000 yards last season for the first time in his three-year NFL career, and the Indianapolis Colts added ultra productive former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to the roster as a second-round draft pick.
Much of the conversation about the team’s offensive backfield rightly centers around how Indianapolis can creatively get the most out of that dynamic duo.
But it would be a mistake during that process to forget about Nyheim Hines.
The 23-year-old broke out in a major way as a punt returner late in the 2019 season — averaging 31.2 yards and scoring two touchdowns on just nine returns — and he expects to work hard to contribute on special teams again this fall. But there’s another element of Hines’ game that might be poised for a breakthrough.
Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers — signed by the Colts to a one-year deal in March — has a history of getting big production from supposedly under-sized running backs in the passing game. Darren Sproles caught 146 passes for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns over five seasons with Rivers as his quarterback on the San Diego Chargers. Danny Woodhead had 167 receptions for 1,429 yards and 13 scores in four years with the Chargers. And Austin Ekeler has 158 catches for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons with Rivers as the QB.
None of those three players is taller than 5-foot-10 and none weighs more than 200 pounds. Hines fits the bill nicely at 5-9 and 196 pounds with a history that includes time as a slot receiver at North Carolina State.
“Where I think Philip is really outstanding, he has this great ability to find the running back out of the backfield whether we’re scheming for that guy or whether it just happens within a protection, where he goes through his progression and finds that back,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “So I think for sure Nyheim will benefit from that. Just like, we had Danny Woodhead when (Colts head coach) Frank (Reich) and I were together with the Chargers, and I think one year Danny had 80 catches.
“Yeah, Nyheim is going to benefit big time from playing with Philip Rivers. There’s no question about that.”
Woodhead indeed had a career-high 80 receptions for 755 yards and six touchdowns with the Chargers in 2015, with Reich as the offensive coordinator and Sirianni serving as quarterbacks coach. Ekeler was even more productive for the Chargers last year.
With featured back Melvin Gordon holding out for the first four games and playing inconsistently after his return, Ekeler took advantage of increased opportunities. He caught 92 passes for 993 yards and eight touchdowns — ranking second on the team in catches, third in yards and first in touchdown receptions.
That’s a bar Hines will be hard-pressed to approach with Mack and Taylor certain to gobble up plenty of snaps, but it hints at the offensive potential. Hines has carved out a role the past two seasons in the hurry-up offense. His speed, ability to get open and consistent hands have made him a valuable target for both Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.
But, with 107 career catches for 745 yards and a pair of scores, he believes he’s just scratching the surface.
“I think I’d love to have 70 or 80 balls,” Hines said. “I’m going to take whatever is given to me, and I think whatever it is — I think with Philip back there or whoever is back there, I think I’ll be able to make something happen. As a running back, we’re the safety valve. I’ve always thought I was the safety valve that can take a 5-yard dump and turn it into 50.
“That’s really what I’ve been planning on doing the last two years and hopefully show glimpses of it. I would love to do that this year, and I think with Philip back there, there would be a great possibility of it.”
Hines played 44% of the offensive snaps and had 63 catches for 425 yards and both touchdowns as a rookie in 2018 with Luck under center. Last year, he played just 32% of the offensive snaps and caught 44 passes for 320 yards from Brissett.
With no on-field work this spring because of restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it’s anybody’s guess what the backfield rotation could look like this year. But it’s not an issue likely to cause running backs coach Tom Rathman any sleepless nights.
He likes the versatility of the backfield – including 25-year-old Jordan Wilkins – and looks forward to playing to each man’s strengths.
“I don’t think there really is a challenge,” Rathman said. “Anytime you’ve got a lot of good football players, you’re in a pretty good position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.