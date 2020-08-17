The NBA Playoffs began Monday and if the play in the Orlando bubble was any indication, these could be the most competitive playoff games in recent memory.
With that being said, here are my picks for the Eastern and Western Conference matchups this year:
WESTERN CONFERENCE
No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers
Many analysts have circled this 1-8 matchup as the one with the highest upset potential.
The Lakers struggled mightily in the bubble – going 3-5 in the eight games leading up to the playoffs. LeBron and company looked disinterested much of the time in the bubble. Of the 22 teams that competed in Orlando, the Lakers were 20th in offensive rating at 104.5, just ahead of Oklahoma City (103.9) and Washington (102.6).
The Portland Trail Blazers come in as the most dangerous No. 8 seed in quite some time. The Blazers were first in offensive rating in the bubble at 122.5 points per 100 possessions, led by All-Star Damian Lillard. Lillard delivered some of the best performances of his career in the bubble, averaging 37.6 points per game to lead all scorers. Lillard's combination of shooting ability, range and quickness off the dribble have proven lethal. Lillard has also closed out two playoff series with game-winning shots in his career, showing a penchant for coming up big in key moments.
Are the Lakers in trouble? It depends on who you ask. Having locked up the No. 1 seed heading into the abbreviated regular season schedule in Orlando, the Lakers likely wanted to get their guys quality reps without risking injuries. They have two of the top 10 players in the NBA in LeBron and Anthony Davis. Those two together and healthy are devastating for any team to handle.
Portland has had to play essentially nine playoff games to this point. They came into the bubble as a No. 10 seed and had to play their win into the playoffs. The Blazers went 7-2 in the bubble, including a 126-122 win over Memphis in the play-in game to clinch the No. 8 seed. C.J. McCollum and Carmelo Anthony have played well for them and helped close out games down the stretch.
While Portland may be the deeper team, the Lakers will be fresher. They've played the long game in the bubble and I believe they have the edge here.
Prediction: Lakers in 6.
No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks
The Clippers have the deepest, most complete team in the West, led by All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Mavericks boast the most prolific offense in NBA history led by second-year superstar Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis.
On paper, this matchup favors the Clippers. Leonard is a former two-time NBA Finals MVP and perhaps the best two-way player in the game. George, while not the superstar Leonard is, is no stranger to playoff basketball. They're the tougher, more physical team and arguably the best pound-for-pound defensive team in the league.
For the Mavericks, the world will get their first glimpse of Doncic and Porzingis in the postseason. Before this year, Dallas had not made the playoffs since 2016. Since winning the NBA title in 2011, the Mavs have only been in the postseason four times and were bounced in the first round each time.
Doncic –– the NBA's leader in triple-doubles was brilliant in the bubble –– averaging 30 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists in seven games. The 21-year-old controls the game for Dallas with his elite ability to use screens, otherworldly passing and crafty scoring ability at all three levels.
Porzingis, at 7-foot-3, is a matchup nightmare at center with his ability to shoot the three and attack off the dribble. Both players are surrounded by sharpshooting role players in Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith –– players that have been dependable all season for the Mavs.
The Clippers have more players that have been there and done that, while the young Mavs will be cutting their teeth. Dallas has a puncher's chance to make this series interesting with their ability to shoot the ball and put up points at an elite level. However, the team's defense leaves a lot to be desired and against an elite contender, that won't do them any favors. Not only that, the Clippers have three top-shelf defenders in Leonard, George and Patrick Beverley to sic on Doncic to make his life difficult.
Prediction: Clippers in 6.
No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz
The Nuggets, in my opinion, are the team of the future in the West. They have all the makings of potential powerhouse with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as cornerstones and young guns like Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol who look like future studs on the rise.
Utah seems to be okay everywhere, but nothing special –– they were 15th out of 22 bubble teams in offensive and defensive rating. The Jazz have a top five center in Rudy Gobert and a bright young star in Donovan Mitchell. The loss of sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will cost the Jazz dearly.
Denver is an offensive juggernaut with an inconsistent at best defense. Jokic is a triple-double threat and already arguably the best passing big man of all-time. His ability to dominate inside and keep defenses honest outside makes him dangerous, but the question with him has always been his aggressiveness. The 7-foot Serbian is the clear-cut best player in this series. If he's motivated to impose his will, Jokic will lead the Nuggets deep into the postseason. If he's content with just being good and not putting his stamp on this series, Denver will flame out.
Denver has more talent, but Utah has more toughness and grit. The Jazz also have the better coach in the series in Quin Snyder. It'll be close, but I think talent will win out.
Prediction: Nuggets in 7.
No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder
A matchup of the two biggest wild cards in the West playoffs, Houston and OKC will have fireworks.
The Rockets have full committed to small-ball and former league MVP James Harden is on top of his game. No one expected Oklahoma City to be in this position at the start of the year, but Chris Paul and Billy Donovan have the Thunder in prime position to do some damage.
For OKC, the key will be stopping Harden, who suddenly has to deal with facing the Thunder without Russell Westbrook to start the season.
For Houston, can they render the much bigger OKC frontline unplayable or will they have to play a more traditional lineup?
OKC has defied the odds all season and I think they will here.
Prediction: Thunder in 6.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic
Giannis will likely win his second MVP award in a row leading one of the juggernauts of the East. Orlando, playing without the versatile Jonathan Isaac, has the size to match up with the Bucks, but nowhere near the talent level. Nikola Vucevic is their only hope to make this series interesting, but without much in the way of perimeter scoring, the Magic just don't have enough tricks up their sleeve.
Prediction: Bucks sweep 4-0.
No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
The defending champion Raptors have proven they are every bit as formidable without Kawhi Leonard. They're my favorite to make it back to the Finals due to their cohesion, defensive versatility and overall talent.
Brooklyn will be competitive. Caris LeVert is one of the league's most underrated players, but without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, they simply don't have enough to topple the defending champs.
Prediction: Raptors in 5.
No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers
The Celtics have so many guys that can step up any given night. They have three players in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker that average over 20 points per game and have perhaps the best coach in the Eastern Conference pulling the strings.
The Sixers are a mess without Ben Simmons, who will miss the entire postseason due to knee surgery. Joel Embiid will need to be special to push the Sixers past the Celtics, I just doubt he'll have enough help to pull it off.
Prediction: Celtics in 6.
No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Miami Heat
T.J. Warren was one of the breakout stars of the NBA bubble –– averaging 31 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pacers in Orlando. Without big man Domantas Sabonis, the onus will be on Warren and returning star Victor Oladipo to lead this team.
The Heat are a dangerous team on both ends. They have all the pieces to make life difficult for the Pacers –– namely Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat held Warren to just 12 points the last time the teams met in the bubble. The Heat are a hard-nosed defensive team with smarts on offense and a more talented team top to bottom.
Prediction: Heat in 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.