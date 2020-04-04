It's early April and there's not a sporting event going on in this great country of ours and hasn't been for three weeks. At this stage of the year, the National Basketball Association is usually gearing up for its annual two-month long playoffs; the NCAA Tournament is holding its annual Final Four event that normally caps a magical March Madness; the Masters is about to tee off in Augusta, Georgia; and spring football practices are held across college campuses around the country, as teams prepare for the upcoming season.
But not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has halted the sports world for nearly a month without an end in sight. The blank sports calendar also currently includes the start of the Major League Baseball season and our beloved Atlanta Braves.
At this point, we have to ask ourselves, what is a realistic outlook for the 2020 baseball season? MLB has suspended the potential start of the season until at least mid-May, though I think that's a little ambitious. After all, there will need to be a few weeks devoted to spring training 2.0.
What about a start around July 4 weekend or what would normally be All-Star week? That is normally reserved for the second week in July so it still allows Major League Baseball to get its season properly planned, and hopefully the virus will have made its way out of here. This option seems most logical if the powers-at-be will understand this season will not last 162 games. It'll need to be a condensed season with an end date in November at the latest. It starts to get very cold in some of these baseball cities so that would be another obstacle to consider.
A late June/early July to mid-October regular season allows for more than three months of baseball. With a few doubleheaders thrown in there, I think it's realistic to think 100 games could get played. Allow the rosters to be expanded with a few off days sprinkled in there, and the season can happen. It might impact stats and record-keeping but a shortened season would be better than no season at all.
From what I've read, MLB has no desire to play in empty stadiums or have a postseason extend into December.
That narrows the window for which MLB and its players can agree on a designated season, if the virus is no longer a threat.
It is hard to fathom with the way the past three weeks have gone that any sport will resume at some point in the near future. The world moves by a lot slower when you're at home all day and ordered not to have any social contact with people outside of your immediate family. It's hard not to wonder when any sort of normalcy will return. That includes the sports world. Lets hope it's sooner rather than later.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.