Uncertainty surrounding myocarditis helping to fuel Big Ten's decisions

Many reasons were cited by the Big Ten and Pac-12 in their decisions to postpone fall sports three weeks ago.
But one major point brought to light by both the Big Ten and Pac-12 medical advisory committees centered on the link between COVID-19 and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that if left unchecked can have fatal consequences.
It remains a factor in the Big Ten’s decision whether to resume football this winter, or sooner. On Twitter, President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, pushing for football to return in the fall. Also Tuesday, veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick reported if the Big Ten can pass updated safety measures and procedures, it is targeting an Oct. 10 start to the season.
Clearly, cardiac screening will be front and center to those safety measures if and when the Big Ten gets back to the field. While there has been much learned about the links between COVID-19, myocarditis and young athletes since the pandemic began last March, there remain unknowns, which create risks in returning to the field.
Dr. Mary Walsh, the current president of the American College of Cardiology and a lead cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis, said while information has been gathered on the links between COVID-19 and myocarditis in patients hospitalized or gravely ill, there are fewer data points involving asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
“What we don’t know, and this is even separate from the sports, how much myocarditis there is in people who have COVID who aren’t that ill,” Walsh said.
Walsh said the danger comes from cases of myocarditis that are mild and don’t manifest themselves with severe symptoms.
“Young people can have sudden cardiac arrest during sports for a variety of reasons,” Walsh said. “Just they had undiagnosed heart disease and that can be myocarditis of any kind, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, valvular heart diseases are really common causes. So we’re just kind of adding in another entity that is a heart problem that can show itself when athletes are performing heavy physical exertion.”
That makes cardiac screening critical. According to Dr. Martin Matsumura, director of cardiology at Geisinger Northeast, doctors can detect myocarditis by several methods. Matsumura said an early step is administering a blood test, which examines a particular heart protein called troponin that is released when the heart is injured.
“The next step beyond that is to look by imaging to see if there’s a direct effect, and there are multiple imaging modalities to look at (and see) if the virus has had not just a sort of cell-level effect but actually an organ-level effect and it's affecting the pumping efficiency of the heart,” Matsumura said.
Myocarditis isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s long been seen in patients who test positive for seasonal influenza. Where it differs from seasonal influenza is in how much remains unknown about the long-term effects.
“This isn’t unique to COVID-19,” Matsumura said. “Myocarditis has been seen, and you can just about name any viral infection, including seasonal influenza, a small portion of patients end up getting this inflammation from the infection. The thought is that for some reason, some individuals will be susceptible to the virus affecting the heart.”
Another component that elicits uncertainty are recent studies and articles that have shown elevated levels of troponin among COVID-19 patients. As a result, high school and college sports leagues around the country have halted athletic competition as more research is performed. The Big Ten chose to stop football practices in pads Aug. 8 after five cases of myocarditis involving athletes were reported. Three days later, Big Ten presidents voted to postpone fall sports.
“A group looked by cardiac MRI and the cardiac MRI findings of myocarditis, and they found it in the majority – I think seven out of 10 patients – 70% of the patients they looked at by this imaging technique, they saw findings that suggested myocarditis or cardiac involvement of COVID,” Matsumura said. “I think that’s why there’s been this sudden concern that this is a particularly big issue in COVD-19 and why it’s come to the forefront and has become a factor in high schools and colleges canceling their seasons.”
The American College of Cardiology recommends a three-to-six month removal from competition followed by a slow re-entry back into their respective sport. Matsumura said that’s “with the evidence that there’s no ongoing cardiac effects.” Evidence of no ongoing effects includes troponin levels of zero, no rhythm abnormalities and heart functions return to normal.
“Embedded in those recommendations are, along the way, to confirm that they’re electrically and mechanically back to normal,” he said. “Those are the standard recommendations for myocarditis.”
Dr. Jarrod Harrall, a board-certified family and sports medicine physician based on Colorado Springs, Colorado, monitors athletes as the team physician for the U.S. Olympic Training Center, Colorado College and the Rocky Mountain Vibes, a rookie league affiliate for the Milwaukee Brewers. Harrall said he’s spent the months since the pandemic studying to form screening processes for all three organizations on how to clear athletes who test positive for COVID-19.
“We have found have regardless of age, the more sick that you are, if you require hospitalization, if you require respiratory support, that those people are more likely to have a myocarditis related to the virus,” Harrall said.
Harrall said blood tests, electrocardiograms and Cardiac MRIs are all effective methods of cardiac screening but not foolproof.
“EKGs are helpful, certainly, to look for changes in electro-conduction of the heart, but they cannot absolutely rule out that an athlete does not have myocarditis,” Harrall said.
Some medical experts have expressed the Big Ten and Pac-12 are relying on studies that overemphasize the risks of myocarditis in athletes. Dr. Venkatesh Murty, a cardiologist at the University of Michigan, took to Twitter to question both the control group and the statistics cited by the study used by both conference medical advisory committees. Medical advisory groups from three major conferences – the Big 12, ACC and SEC – have deemed myocarditis not a serious enough risk to stop playing football.
Harrall said the differing medical opinions are understandable, based on the unknowns.
“You can interpret this data with bias because nobody has the concrete information to say in the athletic population at this age, at this population, that the risk is blank,” Harrall said. “We just simply don’t know that and so as a medical team, or as an organization you have to weigh the reality, or the potential risk, with the benefit, and I think that’s where you are seeing a very clear difference in interpretation as to whether or not it’s OK.
“It really has to do with what is your risk assessment or what is you risk aversion, just simply how willing are you to take that risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.