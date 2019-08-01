Thompson: Shrewd wheelin' and dealin' gives Braves a chance

One of the great movie lines of my generation is part of one of the great comedies of my childhood. Jim Carrey has longed made people laugh and did so at the end of the movie Dumb and Dumber. As his character, Lloyd Christmas, tried to win the heart of a woman very much out of his league, he asked her what the chances were for a guy like him getting a shot to be with a girl like her. Lauren Holly, who played Mary Swanson, tried to let him down easy by giving him a “one out of a million” chance. But considering the premise of the movie, he didn't take it that way. How did Jim's character, Lloyd, respond? “So you're telling me there's a chance?”
What a great way to describe Atlanta Braves fans after Wednesday's trade deadline. I think that should be our rallying cry as baseball enters the final two months of the season. Yes, at the rate the Braves are winning games and taking care of what I perceive to be a mediocre division, they are probably destined to win the division for a second straight year. But with the state of the beleaguered bullpen, which again almost cost the Braves a win on Wednesday with a blown save against the Washington Nationals, are their any Braves fans who were confident they would do damage in the postseason? Umm, probably not.
And after making the postseason last year, shouldn't the Braves be eyeing something bigger this year? Absolutely.
Thankfully, Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos saw changes needed to be made as well.
Instead of standing pat, not making a move and being content with just making the playoffs, Anthopoulos made three significant upgrades that should boost the team's confidence. Lets face it, the its morale had to be shot after the bullpen blew another save opportunity on Wednesday.
With the additions of Shane Greene and Mark Melancon on Wednesday, and Chris Martin on Tuesday, Braves fans have a new mindset as we head into August and September: “So you're telling me there's a chance?”
Atlanta does have a chance come October. Yes, it would take a perfect series to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers, the favorites in the National League. At this point, I wouldn't pick the Braves to win because the Dodgers have experience and the Braves are still learning how to win. If the Braves can win their division again, win a playoff series and put up a good showing in the National League Championship Series, I would qualify this season as a success.
While I believe the Braves solved their biggest weakness, there are other question marks that remain with this team. Do the Braves have enough starting pitching to not put too much stress on their three new best friends in the bullpen? How long will Nick Markakis be sidelined? Can Adam Duvall continue his torrid home run pace since being called up from Triple-A? The answers to these questions may not be all positive for Braves fans. But thanks to some shrewd wheelin' and dealin' from our general manager, the team and its fanbase have a new rallying cry: “So you're telling me there's a chance?”
I believe the Braves do have a chance.
