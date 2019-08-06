Thompson: Reminiscing about the good ol' days of Braves baseball

The Atlanta Braves' road trip this week allows me the opportunity to reminisce about the good ol' days when it comes to Braves baseball. Specifically, 28 years ago when the Braves erased years of futility and became a team that mattered on the national stage.
I was 12 years old at the time and a sports enthusiast. I liked baseball but my interest really sparked thanks to the Braves' worst-to-first finish that year. Players like Otis Nixon, Terry Pendleton, Ron Gant and David Justice were the backbone behind a solid core of position players. But the real strength of the team lie on the mound with Steve Avery, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.
This young up-and-coming squad played in the World Series against the Minnesota Twins, whom they play this week in interleague action.
This was a series nobody expected. Not even the Tim Kurkjians and Buster Olneys of the world could have predicted two teams, positioned in last place the year before, would play for baseball's ultimate prize. Even fewer could have predicted how great of a series it turned out to be.
How great was the series?
Five games were decided by a single run. Four games were decided in the final at-bat, including two by the Braves in Games 3 and 4 when the series shifted to Atlanta for the first time. Three games went into extra innings. For a Braves fanbase that had been starving for postseason baseball, these games literally left them sitting on the edge of their seats.
There was controversy, like when Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek did his best impersonation of a WWE superstar when he pulled Gant off of first base in a critical moment of the game in Game 2 and the umpire ruled Gant out. The Braves could have benefited from instant replay for sure.
The Braves were also undone by poor decisions from their fearless leader, manager Bobby Cox. Yes, he is a great coach and a big reason why the Braves' dynasty lasted as long as it did, but there was no reason to bring Charlie Leibrandt into the game in the 11th inning to pitch to Twins legend Kirby Puckett. He promptly hit a home run to win the game and send the series to a seventh game.
Then in that decisive game, who can forget the pitcher's duel between Smoltz and Jack Morris? Neither pitcher allowed a run in the contest, though Morris pitched an astounding 10 innings, exhibiting a true “bulldog” mentality. He was not coming out of this game. He was not going to allow the Braves to score and he didn't.
Minnesota finally cracked Atlanta's bullpen in the bottom of the 10th to win 1-0, ending the greatest World Series ever.
So with the Braves away from home this week and if you'd like to take a trip down memory lane, ponder what happened almost three decades ago. Even though the good guys lost, it was a series to remember. And with the way these two organizations are playing this year –– both are in first place in their respective decisions –– a rematch almost 30 years later is not out of the question. Let's just hope the Twins haven't been practicing their wrestling moves and Brian Snitker doesn't make bonehead decisions.
