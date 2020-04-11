Thompson: Is Acuna Jr. already the best in the game?

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has already established himself as a superstar in just two seasons at the Major League level. The question of just how good he is compared to the game's elite is up for debate.
Two national media outlets - espn.com and cbssports.com - released their own lists of the top 100 players in the game and have Acuna Jr. in the top 10. After two years, Acuna Jr. is already highly regarded and should be, considering the production he's put together in a short period of time.
I contend Acuna Jr. is the best position player this side of Mike Trout, the greatest player of his generation.
It's hard to compare Acuna Jr. to pitchers like Max Scherzer or Gerrit Cole but compared to Mookie Betts or Christian Yelich, I'd take my chances with Acuna Jr.
What's really cool to think about is how young Acuna Jr. is and the face that he should only get better.
In just two seasons, Acuna Jr. has won the National League Rookie of the Year award, was an All-Star selection and finished in the top 12 in MVP voting in both years.
At the plate, Acuna Jr. has belted 67 home runs, driven in 165 runs, stolen 53 bases and has a career .285 batting average. All of this production is impressive considering he's spent the bulk of his time at the leadoff position in the batting order and only played in 111 games his rookie year in 2018.
Acuna Jr. was three steals away from joining the 40 home run/40 stolen bases club in 2019.
Now, not everyone is perfect, and Acuna Jr. has his flaws. He is good and definitely knows it. But he has a tendency to showboat and not display the hustle that teams and fans expect of a player of his caliber. Remember last year when Acuna Jr. was pulled from a game for not hustling out a would-be double thinking it was a home run?
One might chalk it up to arrogance. Others might point to immaturity. I tend to think it's a little of both. But that doesn't take away from a God-given ability to play baseball. It's rare to have 5-tool ability and that's exactly what Acuna Jr. has. He's key to the Braves' quest for another division title. He's also on a trajectory that should catapult him one day to the top of the baseball mountain. That's at least until Trout calls it quits.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.