Thompson: Braves suddenly starving for reliable pitching

One of the main components of the Atlanta Braves' rebuild is letting them down in this 60-game sprint that we call the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The very thing that was supposed to lift the Braves back to contender status and bring back memories of pitching legends Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz is instead hurting the Braves one poor outing at a time.
Yes, the loss of Mike Soroka for the year with a torn Achilles tendon was gut-wrenching as he was the pitching ace this team had been starving for. He and Max Fried were the only reliable arms the Braves could count on during the first couple weeks of the season. The team that was supposed to be pitching rich, that never have enough arms, that was stacked with pitching in the minors; is suddenly starving for reliable arms that can make it past the fifth inning.
The question is who is to blame? Did former general manager John Coppolella make the wrong trade decisions when he acquired the likes of Touki Toussaint, Sean Newcomb, Luiz Gohara, Aaron Blair, Mike Foltynewicz and Fried. Yes, on most of the deals, starting with Newcomb.
You have to remember, Newcomb's addition came at the expense of Andrelton Simmons, who I still attest is the best defensive shortstop in the game and a potential Hall of Famer. Newcomb was optioned to the Braves' alternate training site after he was lit up in 1 1/3 innings of work in a 13-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was battered and bruised for eight runs, six hits and two home runs. Maybe a return to the bullpen is in his future, but his value was supposed to be as a starter.
One sobering thought is to see pitchers succeed when they leave the Braves' organization. Case in point, Alex Wood with Los Angeles Dodgers. He was part of the deal that brought Hector Olivera to the Braves, which was a disaster. Olivera didn't last long following a domestic violence incident. He was subsequently traded to the San Diego Padres. But I digress.
In 2017, Wood, a lefty, recorded a 16-3 record and 2.72 ERA. The Braves' current hurlers probably long for his career 3.42 mark.
There are also outliers that need to be considered, like Foltynewicz, a former All-Star who the Braves acquired in a trade that sent Evan Gattis to the Houston Astros. He had the makeup and stuff to remind Braves' fans of Smoltz. It briefly showed on the mound. In 2018, he posted a 2.85 ERA and recorded 202 strikeouts. But his mental makeup was weak.
Just look to game five of last year's National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired only one of eight batters en route to a 10-run first inning and another embarrassing postseason ouster for the Braves. That's ultimately why after one sorry outing this year against the Rays, the Braves designated him for assignment.
Coppollella misfired for sure. But there also needs some accountability on the part of the Braves organization and its lack of developing pitchers. Most of these arms the Braves traded for were highly regarded. So once they made it to Atlanta, did they just forget to how to pitch?
Toussaint's career record is 6-2 but sports a 5.42 ERA which includes nine starts. Kyle Wright has a career 0-5 record with a 7.41 ERA.
Pitching wins championships and can also lead to losses adding up quickly. It is the main reason the Braves are looking up at the Florida Marlins in the division standings.
Injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies don't help, but the Braves have continued to hit for the most part.
Pitching is what is holding this team back right now; ironic since it was the very thing that was supposed to propel the Braves to a long-awaited World Series. Even in the shortest of seasons, looks like that may not happen.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.