It's the middle of December and the Atlanta Braves still don't have bonafide cleanup hitter on their team.
The list of available options got shorter Wednesday night when Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. That's not to suggest the Braves were going to be real players in the Rendon sweepstakes but it does point to how valuable third basemen are this year in free agency.
With Rendon off the market, that's one less third baseman for teams, besides the Braves to choose from.
If you look at a roster and determine what you would want in a cleanup or No. 4 hitter, it's one that will have power, hit home runs and in the Braves' case, will provide protection for first baseman Freddie Freeman in the lineup.
Freeman is the Braves' most consistent hitter but needs the threat of a run-producing bat behind him so opposing pitchers don't pitch around him. As of Dec. 12, the Braves don't have that type of hitter on their roster.
Nick Markakis is a solid outfielder but at this stage in his career, he's better suited to play in a platoon role, not in a starter's position batting at a key spot in the lineup every day. I think most Braves fans figured Austin Riley could turn into that type of hitter but really struggled towards the end of last season. Yes, he belted 18 home runs during his rookie season but finished with a .226 batting average with 108 strikeouts in just 297 plate appearances. That's not going to cut it.
Probably, if the Braves started the season tomorrow, your cleanup hitter would be catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who they just signed to a two-year, $16 million deal. He batted .251 with 16 home runs last season but I think he's better suited for the No. 5 spot, especially since he's not going to play every day.
Which brings us back to the dilemma facing the Braves right now. There is a glaring hole at third base and in the No. 4 spot in the lineup.
Josh Donaldson was a terrific match for the Braves last year but he is 34 and, prior to last year, dealt with injuries. He would be a great addition for the next year or two but anything beyond that runs the risk of significant drop off.
One name that might be an option is Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. He is a known commodity and would make a great addition to the Braves. The only issue is what the Cubs would want in return. I'm sure one or two pitching prospects would be atop the Cubs wish list at a minimum. If the Braves are to contend now, they have to be willing to part ways with some of those pitchers they've been stockpiling for the past few seasons. But does Atlanta want to do that?
It's necessary if the Braves plan to contend for championships in the near future.
The Washington Nationals may have lost Rendon but still have the best starting pitching in the division with the resigning of Stephen Strasburg. The Braves need to make at least one more move to make this a successful offseason. Acquiring Bryant or resigning Donaldson is that last piece to the puzzle.
Your move Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.