Stepaniak hoping to carry IU's recent OL tradition in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS –– Indiana senior offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak was looking forward to finishing his Indiana football career on a high note.
Stepaniak had already helped IU reach eight wins, the most for the Hoosiers since 1993, and an appearance in a bowl game in Florida for the first time program history.
But six practices into preparing for the Gator Bowl, Stepaniak suffered a setback. He tore his ACL, putting him out for the bowl game and creating anxiety about his future in professional football.
“It definitely took me down for a day or two, mentally,” Stepaniak said. “But I knew I could come back from it.”
Now, three months later, Stepaniak is in a better frame of mind preparing for this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. He said his knee is at “about 75 percent,” and though he won’t take part in most drills, he’ll interview with teams and do the bench press. He plans to start running within the next two weeks.
“It was the cleanest ACL tear,” Stepaniak said. “No other damage. No cartilage damage. No bone bruise. We were unsure at first, we were trying to wait to see if it tightened up itself, but it didn’t so we went along and had the surgery. It definitely shook me up a little bit, but I had to get back and help my guys do whatever they could to be right for that bowl game.”
Stepaniak is rehabbing the injury at IU.
“That was going to be the way, injury or not,” Stepaniak said. “I trust Coach (Dave) Ballou and the strength staff there, athletic training staff, top of the line guys, and they are going to get me where I want to go.”
Stepaniak said it was tough to watch the Gator Bowl from the sidelines, a game IU led 22-9 going into the fourth quarter but eventually lost 23-22 after a late Tennessee comeback that included a recovery of an onside kick
“What an environment for our guys to be able to play in,” Stepaniak said. “The team deserved it for sure. Tough break at the end. We lost it, but you can’t blame one aspect of the team. It was a group effort, and we gave it our best.”
But Stepaniak feels like the future is bright for the Hoosiers and the offensive line. When IU lost left tackle Coy Cronk to a season-ending injury in late September, freshman Matthew Bedford stepped in and started the remainder of the season. Mackenzie Nworah filled in at right guard for Stepaniak in the bowl game.
“I can’t say enough good things about the offensive line,” Stepaniak said. “They are not going to skip a beat, just like we had a couple of injuries along the way and we didn’t miss a beat. They are in good hands for sure.”
This week, Stepaniak wants to show teams his strength and his ability to take coaching during the interview process. He talked to former IU and current Washington Redskins guard Wes Martin, who was drafted in the fourth round last April. Martin wasn’t invited to the combine but wowed scouts by bench pressing 225 pounds 38 straight times at IU’s pro day. Stepaniak said the advice Martin gave him in dealing with NFL talent evaluators is to be humble and honest.
Asked if he could top Martin this week, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound Stepaniak replied: “I’m going to try to. That’s for sure, I’m going to try to aim hopefully above 34. I’ll be happy in that range. We’ll see.”
Martin is one of a handful of IU offensive linemen who have either been drafted or made NFL rosters as undrafted free agents in recent seasons. The list includes tackle Brandon Knight, who made the Dallas Cowboys out of training camp last year as a UDFA. Guard Dan Feeney was picked in the third round by the San Diego Chargers in 2017, and tackle Jason Spriggs was taken in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in 2016.
“It’s kind of crazy just each year we’re producing guys that are getting to this level,” Stepaniak said. “So it’s definitely a humbling thing to hear, I’m very blessed to be a part of it, and hopefully I could put on and help add to that for the guys to come.”
Several draft websites project Stepaniak to go between the fourth and sixth round, and he’s talked to a few teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. A Hamilton, Ohio, native, Stepaniak grew up a Bengals fans and idolized Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz.
“The way he helps out the community is amazing, and I’d like to emulate that someday,” Stepaniak said.
Stepaniak plans to watch the draft at home with his family.
“This has been a dream forever to be a professional athlete,” Stepaniak said. “It’s really weird to finally visualize it and see that I’m here and I’m doing these interviews and going through these workouts and stuff, and it’s a humbling experience. I’m just taking it all in day by day.”
