STATE COLLEGE –– Multiple reports say the NCAA plans to offer relief to spring student-athletes whose seasons has been suspended due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium on Friday tweeted the NCAA’s Council Coordinator Committee will grant relief in the form of an extra season to impacted spring athletes. The Athletic and 247 Sports also confirmed news of the NCAA's plan for relief.
“The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports,” Goodman tweeted. “Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes.”
Goodman also tweeted the NCAA is “looking into what to do with those who played winter sports.”
The NCAA hasn't issued an official release.
Spring NCAA sports include baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s volleyball and women’s water polo.
The decision comes just one day after the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports for the season along with its men’s women's basketball national tournaments.
Earlier on Friday, the Big Ten Conference officially halted organized team activities for its 14 members until April 6. Penn State on Thursday postponed all football-related activities and canceled its scheduled April 18 Blue-White spring football scrimmage.
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020 and will be re-evaluated at that time,” the conference said in a statement on Friday.”
“The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”
This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.
