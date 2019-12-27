ATLANTA –– The Fort Bend Express highlights on YouTube explain everything there is to know about Grant Delpit and CeeDee Lamb’s former youth football team.
Near-perfect mechanical throws from quarterback. Squared-up tackling from the secondary. Scores of yards after the catch.
The clips are a combination of middle school-aged kids with NFL-level highlights. The Fort Bend Express was an elite travel team that claimed three unbeaten, state championships seasons in a row from 2010-12.
The group included Texas A&M receivers Jhamon Ausbond and Hezekiah Jones. But Delpit and Lamb were the crown jewels of those young squads.
Delpit, the Jim Thorpe Award-winning safety from LSU, and Lamb, the Biletnikoff Award finalist receiver from Oklahoma, will face each other in Saturday’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta (3 p.m., ESPN).
Their matchup is one of the keys behind the College Football playoff semifinal. The two friends remain in touch, but have spent the past week trying to explain to media how they’ll handle each other.
It has helped spark Lamb’s memory. He recently got online and watched some of their old games as kids.
“It was all the guys,” Lamb said. “I went on YouTube a couple days ago just to see. It was like, man, that’s when times were much simpler and you kinda enjoyed football more. Not to say we don’t now, but it’s more of a business now than fun.”
Delpit’s eyes got wide when he remembered.
“Undefeated, man. State champs. Three times,” he said. “So, I played like corner and some receiver. You know, everybody played two positions. CeeDee was a running back and receiver. We were pretty nice.”
Lamb has caught 58 passes for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Sooners. He hasn’t been a vertical target like in years past, but is still a threat down the middle of the field.
The biggest difference this year is he’s more dangerous on short routes, sweeps and reverses.
It will be critical for the Sooners (12-1) to get him involved against an LSU offense that is sure to score plenty of points. Lamb’s production has been feast or famine. In five games, he’s had three or fewer catches.
“CeeDee plays everywhere to be honest,” Delpit said. “I think we'll all get a shot to line up against him. The corners on the outside, we play a lot of man on the inside. I think we'll all probably gonna get a matchup or two throughout the game.”
Delpit would have played at Lamar High School in south Texas, not terribly far from Foster High School, where Lamb attended, had he not chosen to attend IMG Academy in Florida.
This season Delpit has two interceptions, a sack and 56 tackles for LSU. At 6 feet 3, 203 pounds, he’s been projected as high as a first-round NFL Draft pick after this season.
That’s not surprising based on what Lamb, who is likely to enter the draft early as well, remembers of his days in little league.
“He’s always been rangy. He was a receiver at first,” Lamb said. “He hit a growth spurt very fast and once he made that transition to safety, he started getting more offers at that position. It’s great to see. It’s great to see your brother actually grow and become something you’ve preached and prayed about.”
Saturday, they’ll be at odds. But in the long run?
“I’m rooting for him,” Lamb said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.