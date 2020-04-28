Hours after the controlled chaos of the NFL Draft came to an end Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard had a succinct and somewhat surprising reaction.
“It was fun,” he said to open a conference call with media.
There was plenty of concern heading into the weekend affair. Instead of huddling in a single room with all the key decision makers side by side, front office personnel were spread out inside their respective homes.
It took awhile for teams to get comfortable making trades, with the first 12 picks going off exactly as scheduled but four deals being completed while teams were on the clock before the end of the first round.
Viewership soared with some 55 million people tuning in at some point during the three-day event, and reviews were predominantly positive. So much so, in fact, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already is looking for ways to incorporate some of the virtual elements for future drafts.
Raw reaction from players at home with their families was particularly powerful, and some of the draft’s biggest highlights came at a very personal level.
Glimpses into the private lives of head coaches and general managers were revealing. Among the highlights were Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s luxurious modern home, an eclectic cast of characters quarantining with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and, of course, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s dog.
From Andy Reid’s apparently inexhaustible supply of Hawaiian shirts to Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ secret handshakes with his family, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the league like never before.
But it might have been an even better experience for the participants themselves.
Staying home surrounded by family, one of the most pressure-packed weekends on the league calendar took on an entirely different feel.
“My experience in the NFL is, you get in the weeds of draft prep, and then you draft, and you get home after midnight, and everyone’s asleep,” New York Jets GM Joe Douglas told NBC’s Peter King. “You never experience the draft with your family. This year was an unintended plus. I loved being together for it.”
That seemed to be a unanimous sentiment throughout the league. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters he’d love to work from home again next year and continue that family time, and Detroit GM Bob Quinn said he’ll look for ways to incorporate more time with the family into his busy schedule after seeing the success of the weekend.
For many, it was a rare opportunity to share a critical element of their professional life with the people they care about the most.
“My family being here made it really special,” Ballard said. “I think you saw that throughout the league with families and their kids. Look, they sacrifice a lot for us – time away from home and all of us at the office (for) crazy hours and the things we miss. For them to be a part of that just this weekend will last them the rest of their lives. So I am very appreciative and thankful for that.”
And it wasn’t just NFL families who benefitted.
NFL Network’s Rich Eisen hosted a star-studded draft-a-thon throughout the event that helped raise $100 million for COVID-19 relief. That’s another idea well worth revisiting.
There have been suggestions the league could find a different cause – or set of causes – each year to benefit from its annual selection meeting.
That would get to the heart of the draft’s most important byproduct – hope.
This year, more than any in recent memory, that’s something the country desperately needed.
In the end, the money raised and the ways in which it will be used very well could be the lasting legacy from this most unique of NFL Drafts.
“I thought that was just tremendous and shows sometimes what adversity does. It brings people together,” Ballard said. “It brings our country together, and it is going to bring the world together. That is why we will overcome this, and that’s why we will get through it. We will do it together, and we will help others. We will serve others because that is what we are supposed to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.