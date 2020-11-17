NCAA plans to hold entire 2021 tourney in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON – Brace yourselves, Indiana basketball fans. The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament is coming to the Hoosier State.
The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the NCAA Tournament next March at different locations within Indiana.
This year’s Final Four is still set for April 3-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NCAA said it is in preliminary talks with the State of Indiana and city of Indianapolis to host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April.
In a release, the NCAA said it would be too difficult to conduct the tournament at 13 different sites around the country given the state of the coronavirus pandemic. A record 181,196 new COVID-19 cases were reported last Friday. Two new vaccines that passed clinical trials could be available by next spring, but apparently, the NCAA isn’t banking on numbers of cases reducing in planning for the tournament for next March.
The NCAA stressed the importance of conducting the championship in a manageable geographic area that limits travel and provides a safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.
“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”
Bankers Life Field House, Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler’s home gym) and Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI’s home gym) could serve as potential host sites within Indianapolis. There also are a number of high school gyms within the central Indiana region with seating capacities between 5,000 to 10,000 and facilities capable of hosting tournament games. If NCAA organizers choose to consider sites beyond the Indianapolis metropolitan area, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Indiana), Mackey Arena (Purdue) and The Joyce Center (Notre Dame) could come into play as host sites as well.
