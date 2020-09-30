NBA: Take the Heat because history says they play the better brand of ball

Associated PressMiami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, center, talks during a time out to Andre Iguodala (28), Goran Dragic, left rear, Bam Adebayo (13), Tyler Herro (14) and Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.