As I was writing this week's column, my focus was on describing how the top of the Atlanta Braves starting rotation was rounding into form with Mike Soroka and Max Fried showing quality outings near the end of spring training. But then word came from Major League Baseball on Thursday that the league is delaying the start of this year's season by at least two weeks (which I believe will be much longer) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yep, the topic for this week's column has changed.
This is the same pandemic that has claimed March Madness, a three-week national holiday; suspended the seasons for the NBA and NHL and impacted the offseason business schedule for the NFL. No part of the sports world is immune from this pandemic; from the professionals down to the amateurs. None of us should be surprised if high school athletics soon follows suit and is put on hiatus.
As soon as NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, you knew it was only a matter of time that the league would suspend operations, which is what happened Wednesday night. It was the first of many dominoes to fall, including the cancellation of all winter and spring championships by the NCAA on Thursday.
Because of the uncertainty regarding the virus and its far-reaching impact, Major League Baseball had no choice but to follow suit and delay its season. At this point, it was the right call and only decision that commissioner Rob Manfred could make. I imagine very few of the players were in the right state of mind to be getting ready for the season, especially being away from their families. The baseball calendar can be adjusted and extended a few weeks if need being.
So Braves fans will have to wait to see this year's squad take the diamond for the first time. We'll have to wait to see Ronald Acuna Jr. (ranked No. 8 by ESPN of the top players in the game today) in the leadoff position again. We'll have to wait to see how Freddie Freeman is impacted by elbow inflammation that caused him to miss part of spring training. We'll have to wait to see Marcell Ozuna's impact in the outfield and the impact of a Johan Camargo/Austin Riley platoon at third base. We'll have to wait to see the new-look bullpen and the positive vibes it should bring to Braves country.
We will have to wait a while for our favorite baseball team to suit it up again. But in this case it probably is better to be safe than sorry. For baseball and the rest of the sports world.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
