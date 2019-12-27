ATLANTA — Merv Johnson is up around 6 a.m. most mornings for walks that stretch as far as a few miles.
If football hadn’t been his destiny, if he didn’t know so much about it and constructed such a charming life from it, he might have farmed. Johnson grew up strong in King City, Missouri in a family of generational farmers, some of whom still operate properties today.
Oklahoma’s beloved 83-year-old color radio analyst has toughened his body; life’s tragedies have challenged his spirit; and he just can’t help it right now — he’s ready to leave the hospital.
“He’s incredibly strong, and he wants out of there,” said Dennis Kelly, OU’s radio crew statistician, who has become close to Johnson since they began working together nine seasons ago. “He’s the kind of guy … He told the nurses, ‘I sure hope I’m not keeping you from working on someone who really needs it.’ And he’s sitting there with 100 stitches in his head.”
That’s just Johnson, who was badly injured in a serious car accident Dec. 22 heading southbound on Interstate 35 near Perry, after visiting family in Stanberry, Missouri. He required treatment in an intensive care unit at OU Health Sciences Center after suffering broken ribs, scores of lacerations and trauma to his head.
He moved into a regular room Monday, “and hasn’t asked for any pain medication or anything since,” said his son, Jeff.
Johnson was, however, asking about the Sooners. He wondered if he still might be able to join them for Saturday’s Peach Bowl national semifinal against No. 1 LSU. But that won’t happen. His streak of 513 consecutive OU football games as a coach, staff member or radio analyst will come to an end.
There is symbolism behind his OU debut as an assistant coach for Barry Switzer on Sept. 15, 1979 when the Sooners hosted Iowa, back when the Hawkeyes brought a defensive back named Bob Stoops to Owen Field. Johnson is one of OU football most important living links, an important observer to the program’s evolution to this point.
The streak spans the Switzer era, the dark times under Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake, and the resurrection under Stoops and Lincoln Riley.
The funny thing is, Johnson recently told Kelly he doesn’t believe he’s ever missed a game — with any program he’s been with, ever. That would date his streak back to before his time as a player at the University of Missouri began in 1954.
Johnson’s son spent Thursday night looking up dates, estimating and counting, based on what his dad has told him, and figured that his dad has been to 810 consecutive football games between his playing days in high school, college and coaching stops at Missouri, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
Staying behind for Saturday’s game is no small development.
“The first couple of days he was asking about it, and ‘when does the plane leave?’ Those type of things,” Jeff said. “But as time wore on, he understood he wasn’t going to be able to make it.
“He’s at peace with it.”
•••
Johnson has built an alluring football career, from learning under late Arkansas great Frank Broyles, to helping Daniel Ruettiger — better known as “Rudy” from the inspirational sports film classic of the same name — onto the field at Notre Dame when Johnson was the Irish walk-on coordinator.
He was offensive coordinator for Notre Dame’s 1977 national championship team, calling plays for Joe Montana, and if fate had fallen his way, he might have ended up as the Sooners or Irish head coach.
Since joining OU’s radio crew in 1999, his insight has become invaluable, his calming voice pivotal within the pocket of the broadcast team’s symphony.
Johnson found comfort calling games through two tragedies that shaped his life. He lost his wife, Cindy, in 2013 and worked an OU broadcast for the TCU game that same week. He lost his daughter to a car accident in late August of 2000 and was on the call for OU’s season opener against UTEP not long after.
The job has gotten more difficult in recent years as spread offenses have sped the sport up intensely. He has kept up while dealing with hearing loss.
Toby Rowland began as a sideline reporter for OU radio in 2009. He can’t prove it, he says, but he has a sneaky suspicion Johnson put in a good word for him when he was hired as the play-by-play announcer in 2011.
“I was intimidated by him at first just because of his reputation as a coach,” Rowland said. “Just how much respect I had for him and what he had done in the coaching profession, and having listened to him for so many years as a broadcaster — but I hadn’t really been around him at all. You very quickly learn when you’re around Merv what a gentle giant he is.”
OU’s broadcast setup with four people providing commentary — Gabe Ikard handles the sideline reporting and Teddy Lehman serves as an analyst from the booth — is rare. But it still has room for Johnson. His eyes are still everywhere, as he calls out formations ahead of time or identifies plays where a team might have mistakenly put just 10 players on the field.
For years he has been OU’s radio version of the astute football observer that NBC’s Cris Collinsworth and CBS’ Tony Romo have become on television.
“I haven’t been around too many people in my life, anywhere, where it’s such a joy to sit and listen to them talk, and you leave the conversation feeling like a smarter and better person because of it,” Rowland said.
•••
Saturday will be strange.
Johnson’s family is hopeful he can watch the game from his daughter’s home, but by Friday, that was looking like a stretch. They might have to turn his hospital room into a crimson and cream enclave.
It was a bittersweet Christmas for those who love Johnson, because they know how lucky he is to be be alive after what happened.
His vehicle was mangled in the crash, which was witnessed by two women who happen to be nurses. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol hasn’t produced a crash report yet, but Johnson’s son said he hit a parked box truck on the shoulder at a high speed.
The witnesses stopped, Jeff said, and tended to Johnson, squeezing his hand and holding the loose skin on his head down until paramedics arrived. He was later airlifted to a hospital.
"It's a miracle he's still with us," Rowland said.
By Wednesday, he was breaking down the Peach Bowl from his hospital bed as Kelly and Rowland wished him well before leaving town.
Johnson won’t be at a desk high above Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hunched over a pad of paper squinting at the field. There’s no plan to fill his analyst role with a temporary for Saturday’s game, though Rowland hinted that Johnson will have a presence in some way. But he didn’t give away anything.
Back home, Johnson will turn on a television, turn down the volume and tune a radio to his teammates’ voices. If OU pulls off a big upset over LSU, his explanation for how the Sooners did it won’t ride the airwaves into millions of people’s ears. Instead, his loved ones will listen in to him closely.
Win or lose, this isn’t the same without him.
“I imagine there will be a little bit of an empty feeling. I think that will certainly manifest itself in the middle of the broadcast,” Rowland said. “But even on the airplane or on our trips, as we’re setting up or tearing down in postgame — he’s kind of our True North on our crew. He’s our Mufasa. He’s our sage wisdom seeker that we all go to when we have questions or need advice. So not having that person around, there’s gonna be an empty feeling in the booth on Saturday, but he’ll be listening. So I’m sure he’ll let us know what we did good and what we didn’t do good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.