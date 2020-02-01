They'll never get closer than now.
The Kansas City Chiefs head into Miami and Super Bowl LIV looking to do what they haven't done since 1970 –– win a championship.
Sixty-one year old Andy Reid, a Super Bowl champion an assistant with Green Bay in 1997, has only tasted the big game once as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
There's arguably not a more likable, respected coach to be in this position than Andy Reid. The last time Reid was on this stage, his Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 –– with Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens still in their prime and Reid very much at the top of his game.
The head coach in Kanas City since 2013, Reid has oversaw the Chiefs' rise from mediocrity to their rightful place among the league's elite.
Twenty-four year old Patrick Mahomes is a former league MVP, a two-time Pro-Bowler and enjoys his status as the Steph Curry of the NFL.
In basketball, Curry has revolutionized the way the game is played with the 3-point shot. In football, Mahomes is changing the way the quarterback position is played as the leader of the Chiefs' high-flying offense. The question surrounding Mahomes now is, "Can he win the big one?"
Given his track record in the postseason, the short answer is yes.
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game in back-to-back years and despite missing two games due to injury, has gotten his team to the Super Bowl. In his playoff career, Mahomes has been money –– 11 touchdowns, no interceptions.
This season, Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
The Chiefs are 11-3 when Mahomes has played this year. His main targets, tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, are the types of game-changers that can help carry the Chiefs over the top. Kelce, the team's leading receiver with 97 catches for 1,229 yards, is arguable the best tight end in football. Hill and Watkins are bright young stars at the receiver positions.
San Francisco's defense, solid quarterback play and high-scoring offense have carried them to this point. They decidedly have the edge from a defensive standpoint, holding teams to 19.4 points per game, and currently boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the league.
As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. But the Chiefs have proven they are equipped to buck convention.
For Reid, a Super Bowl ring as a head coach is the one achievement he is missing in his career. Granted, he's 14-14 in the playoffs. A championship would be the validation Reid's career deserves.
For Mahomes, for all the magic he brings to the game, winning a championship right at the beginning of his prime would prove a lot of naysayers wrong. If there's anyone out there that thinks Mahomes is more sizzle than steak, what bigger a stage than the Super Bowl to prove himself as not only the future of the league, but the undisputed best quarterback in the league?
One man is well into the twilight of his career while the other is just getting started. Tonight's Super Bowl could very well be a career-defining moment for both.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
