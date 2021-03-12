VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State men's basketball team returns for its fifth-straight NCAA postseason as it opens the regional Saturday evening at 6 p.m. against Gulf South Conference foe West Georgia inside The Complex.
The Blazers were selected as the No. 4-seed in the regional where West Georgia sits as the No. 5-seed, set for the teams fifth matchup of the season. The Blazers hold the edge over the Wolves, winning three of the four outings with its most important coming from its previous matchup in the GSC semifinal. The Blazers came out strong, but the Wolves quickly tied things up and took over from there. Controlling the game with less than five minutes to go in the first half, West Georgia sprung on a 13-0 run to give it its largest lead at 44-31, but the Blazers didn't count itself out. The Blazers pushed its deficit to single digits in the second half as Cam Hamilton drilled a three with two minutes and some change to play to cut it to a one-point game. Maurice Gordon tied things up with a free-throw followed by a key offensive rebound from Burke Putnam to draw a foul and put the Blazers ahead for the first time since the 11:49 mark in the first half. A West Georgia technical followed by key free throws from the Blazers iced the game, scoring 63 points in the second half, to take the semifinal 99-89 and advance to the championship game. The Blazers took care of business in its second-straight GSC Tournament Championship Game, earning revenge against Alabama Huntsville who took the Blazers down last year in the same spot.
Over the course of the tournament, Putnam recorded two double-doubles, totaling 62 points and 31 rebounds, which earned him GSC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Senior Imoras Agee earned All-Tournament Team as he averaged 17.7 points per game along with Jacolbey Owens who earned the same honors with his 17.0 points per game.
Valdosta State was awarded hosting duties for the championship in early February, the first men's basketball regional to be played inside The Complex since the 2004 South Regional. Flagler earned the top seed after defeating Georgia Southwestern in the Peach Belt Conference's Tournament Final and will face the winner between the Blazers and the Wolves. Alabama Huntsville earned the two seed in the regional and will matchup with the winner of No. 3-seed Lee versus No. 6-seed Georgia Southwestern. The four GSC teams in the regional all comprised the semifinal round of the GSC Championship last week.
Tickets for the regional can be purchased by either phone (229) 333-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office (Face Masks are required). Limited seats remain for game day purchase. The ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of competition. All seats are general admission, and no tournament passes of any type will be accepted per national tournament regulations. Tickets for the NCAA Regional will be $8 for adults and $5 for students/youth. No reserved seats or senior rates will be available. A hard, limited capacity of 916 (nine hundred sixteen) fans will be admitted to each game. Face coverings will be required at all times for all guests over the age of 2. Fans are encouraged to come to The Complex early to ensure admittance. Doors will open one (1) hour before each contest and all seats will be in The Complex's upper bowl.
VSU will have radio coverage of the regional with Mike Chason having the call on WDDQ Talk 92.1 FM and online at talk921.com. Fans can access links to live stats, streaming and more on the championship by clicking the NCAA South Regional Central tab to the right of this story. Also click on the second link to the right for the complete season stats for VSU this season.
In the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II poll, VSU rose to 14th after its championship win and is 17-4 on the year. Flagler sits at eighth with a 15-2 record, Alabama Huntsville sits 12th at 14-3, followed by Lee at 14-5 at 25th. West Georgia enters with a 13-7 record overall where Georgia Southwestern is 13-5. Both UWG and GSW are not ranked in the poll nor among others receiving votes.
Flagler is making its first appearance in the NCAA postseason in 2021, while Alabama Huntsville is 13-11 in 12 appearances since 2000 with two Elite Eight appearances. Lee is making its second postseason appearance after earning its first bid last season before the pandemic. West Georgia is making its return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 for its 17th appearance where its 11-17 overall. Georgia Southwestern will make its third appearance in the tournament, looking for its first win.
The Blazers are 8-11 in the NCAA Championship in 12 appearances and qualified for the Elite Eight in 2010, losing to Indiana (Pa.) in the national quarterfinal round. The Blazers have qualified for the postseason seven times under current head coach Mike Helfer, including the 2010 run to the Elite Eight. Helfer has led the Blazers to five-straight NCAA postseasons along with five-straight GSC Regular Season Titles. Helfer earned his 500th career win as a head coach this season after a 91-87 win over Auburn Montgomery and is 320-145 at the helm of the Blazers.
Along with Agee, Putnam, and Owens, Michael Zabetakis of West Georgia, Beyuan Hendricks of Lee, and Sam Orf were named to the all-tournament team.
From an all-conference perspective, Agee and Putnam earned first team all-conference where Hamilton earned second team honors. Zabetakis earned first-team honors along with Quay Kennedy from Lee and Xavier Malcom from Montevallo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.