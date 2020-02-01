They were built for this stage.
The San Fransisco 49ers had this exact moment in mind when they hired Kyle Shanahan as head coach on Feb. 6, 2017.
One day after the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator squandered a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, he was announced as the new shot caller of the Niners.
Three years later he’s back at the big dance and with a team that’s been built to withstand any opposition.
But the opposition that they’re facing is praised with adjectives like “magical, brilliant and otherworldly” to name a few.
The Kansas City Chiefs have trailed in both post-season games this season but have come from behind to win each contest by double-digits.
The Chiefs are led by possibly the best quarterback and maybe even the best player in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes is a special talent and he’s going to rewrite the record book before his career is over, but it may have to wait for a while.
San Fransisco is the perfect team to depose the young superstar.
It starts with the Niners' offense as you’ve probably suspected with one of the top minds in football at the reins.
They’ve compiled a group of players that can switch playing styles to adjust in any situation that they find themselves in.
They outscored their two playoff opponents by 34 points displaying their unique running abilities in both contest.
They have three running backs that can hurt defenses from handoffs or passes out of the backfield.
Their team blocking scheme requires receivers and tight ends to buy in, sacrificing their own statistics to help their teammates gain yards on the ground.
In their two prior games the Niners have rushed 79 times but have only attempted 27 passes.
That’s the perfect way to keep Mahomes and the dynamic Chiefs offense off the field but if they find themselves in need of a high scoring contest they can compete there too.
They snuck out of New Orleans with a 48-46 win in a shootout with the Saints in December, where they trailed in the final minute before kicking a game-winning field goal.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26-of-35 pass attempts for 349 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the road-win and proved that he can front the load of the offense if needed.
The matchup with the Chiefs will have special meaning for the 28-year-old dual Super Bowl winning quarterback.
This will be Garoppolo’s first start in a Super Bowl since he was Tom Brady’s backup for the two other wins and it’ll be the first time he’s facing the team that he tore his ACL against.
Garoppolo tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at the end of a scramble against the Chiefs during week three of the 2018 season.
The Chiefs offense gets the shine most of the time but the defense might be the tipping point of the Niners' success.
The front seven is relentless, stapled by Nick Bosa who notched totals of 47 tackles, nine sacks, two pass deflections, one interceptions and one forced fumbles in his rookie campaign.
Bosa is the catalyst but with teammates Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner, Arik Amsted they make up the most dangerous front seven in the NFL.
Veteran corner Richard Sherman leads the charge in the secondary with three interceptions this season.
The Niners allowed an average of 19.4 points per game during the regular season and were second in the league with an average of 281.8 yards per game.
If there’s a defensive unit in the NFL that can prepare to contain Mahomes, it’s the Niners.
The thing that ultimately makes the Niners so dangerous is the longevity that this team brings. They have one of the youngest coaches in the NFL in Shanahan, Garoppolo’s still in his 20’s in a league where quarterbacks are playing deep into their 30’s and Bosa is a rookie.
Super Bowl LIV could be the first step in the Niners return to the top of the football world for years to come.
Juston Lewis is a sports writer at The Valdosta Daily Times.
