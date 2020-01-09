Sports anniversaries are fun to reminiscent because during special events and momentous occasions, every fan remembers where they were when that special something happens. It may be just me but in baseball, it feels even more memorable.
I'm not old enough to have watched it but baseball fans who were alive in 1974 will remember where they when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's career home run record; an achievement many believe is the most hallowed record in sports. And who can forget the two fans running out on the field as Aaron rounded second base during his home run trot?
Or how about in 1995 when Cal Ripken Jr. circled Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on the night when he broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive game streak at 2,131, long believed to be a record that would never be broken?
Or how about in 1993 when Joe Carter's three-run home run won the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays over the Philadelphia Phillies and “Wild Thing” Mitch Williams?
These are some of the most memorable moments in sports and they happened in baseball, America's Past Time.
For Atlanta Braves fans, this year marks a special moment in Georgia sports history. Twenty-five years ago, the Braves captured the state's first professional sports championship with a World Series victory over the high-powered Cleveland Indians. I was 16-years-old at the time and remember the series like it was yesterday. My family and I were glued to my television for all six games and remember the moment Bob Costas called the Braves' championship.
Greg Maddux battled Orel Hershiser in a heavyweight bout of two pitching legends. Future stars like Ryan Klesko and Chipper Jones enjoyed banner series at the plate. Tom Glavine pitched one-hit ball over eight innings in a game 6 that featured David Justice's solo home run. It stood as the only score in the game. Marquis Grissom recorded the final out in center field and the Braves accomplished a feat many probably believed was impossible.
Yes, the Braves had come close in 1991 when they lost in a heartbreaking seventh game to the Minnesota Twins. The following year, the Toronto Blue Jays ousted the Braves in the Fall Classic. The Braves undoubtedly had the talent to win it all but being a professional sports fan in Georgia, at some point you start to feel cursed.
What the Braves did at Fulton County Stadium 25 years ago, however, erased the curse, at least in baseball. (I'm fully aware the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. If that doesn't have cursed written all over it, I don't know what does).
Maybe this year's team can duplicate those Braves' accomplishments 25 years later. Just remember where you were when it happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.