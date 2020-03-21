Horning: Finding any way to preserve the playoffs would serve Thunder well

The NBA season is not necessarily lost, but the regular season is surely done.
It’s the most positive, yet clear-eyed takeaway from the coronavirus purgatory we’re living in, one that still just began 10 days ago, when Utah center Rudy Gobert, in Oklahoma City hoping to be cleared to face the Thunder, instead tested positive for COVID-19.
Good chance we should have entered this existence sooner and, had we, perhaps we’d have wound up exiting it sooner, too.
Oh, well.
If the season’s indeed over, we’ll be left with thoughts of what might have been in what truly became a magical Thunder campaign, the first one like it to be wrapped entirely around the team rather than Russell Westbrook, personally, since OKC allowed Golden State to escape a 3-2 deficit in the 2015-16 Western Conference finals.
The season that followed was pretty great, yet all about Westbrook, who posted his first triple-double year and was named MVP, even as the team he piloted won a mere 47 games.
Now we have this one, which has been fabulous, at least as long as it’s lasted.
Were the playoffs to be played, somehow and someway, it could become a still sweeter story, the brave new world within which they occur serving the Thunder well.
How could it happen?
The Chinese Basketball Association may offer a guide.
Believe it or not, that league is scheduled to resume playing by mid-April.
The CBA’s plan, according to reporting from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, is to spend one month finishing the regular season, each team playing four games a week, all the games taking place in two cities — Dongguan and Qingdao — unattended by fans and then moving on to the playoffs.
The league includes 20 teams and American players, Jeremy Lin and Lance Stephenson among them, are on their way back to rejoin their teams, agreeing to a two-week quarantine upon arrival from a not-so-easy journey given travel restrictions.
While that sounds nothing like the normal course of things, nor does it sound impossible and should China’s league pull it off, apparently safely, what’s to prevent the NBA from trying something like it in, say, mid-May?
It wouldn’t require American life returning to normal, only the NBA finding a way to safely conduct its playoffs.
It could seed them based upon the standings when the season stopped and site the playoffs with an eye toward coronavirus safety.
Given current infection numbers, that might put Western Conference teams in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Eastern Conference teams in Charleston, West Virginia.
It would be a hoot.
Or, if the games must be played in NBA cities, perhaps Phoenix and Indianapolis.
It could work.
Should it work, you have to like the Thunder’s chances at continuing to overachieve.
That would mean taking down Utah in a No. 5 vs. No. 4 series and, barring a stunning upset from Memphis, playing the Lakers very tough and, you know, seeing what happens.
The league has played more than enough regular season games to go straight to the playoffs.
Each team has played at least 63, 13 more than the 50 played during the 1998-99 lockout season. One team, Dallas, has played 67, one more than every team played in the 2011-12 lockout season.
What we know most about the Thunder is they receive fantastic leadership from Chris Paul, they genuinely enjoy playing alongside one another, they’re pretty impossible to beat down the stretch in close games and they’re hellaciously good on the road (20-11), trailing only the Lakers (26-6), Bucks (25-9) and Raptors (23-9) in away-from-home victory proficiency, which is nice to have going for you in playoff games in a different area code.
We can’t know how much work they’re getting in on their own since the season paused, but we know they play well together and don’t have to be talked into doing it, which tends to be kind of thing that rises to the top when everything else is uncertain.
Like now.
It’s interesting.
If there is no more season, there will be a clamor to bring everybody back next season, which would mean swinging deals for Danilo Gallinari and Nerlens Noel and, you know, not trading anybody.
General manager Sam Presti could even shock us and try to get better next season rather than better in 2024-25.
Of course, given the times, we might be happy to have any season at all.
We’d probably be happiest, though, if they can bring this one back in some kind of form.
It might mean watching from afar. It might mean watching in an empty arena.
It might mean a lot of things, but this story, this team, deserves a conclusion.
Let's hope it gets one.
