Harden, Sixers stun Celtics in ECSF Game 1 at TD Garden

BOSTON — They say an NBA playoff series doesn't truly start until the road team wins a game.
Well, then the Eastern Conference semifinals between Boston and Philadelphia is officially underway — and the heavily favored Celtics better wake up.
Despite the absence of MVP candidate Joel Embiid, Philly came into TD Garden Monday night and seized a 1-0 series lead with a 119-115 victory.
Boston had every chance to put the game away, but for whatever reason had no interest in playing defense. So much so that team leader Al Horford admitted the defensive intensity wasn't there, and their approach to a game without Embiid was, for lack of a better term, different.
"Defensively, I don't think they felt us," said Horford.
Thirty-three year-old Sixer James Harden looked like vintage MVP James Harden, erupting for a playoff career-high tying 45 points including the game deciding, step back triple over the outstretched arms of Horford.
My initial reaction to the crowd-silencing shot: how did the Celtics allow Philly to switch Horford onto Harden in the first place?
The Beard was cooking all night, running the show offensively with Embiid sidelined. He shot an efficient 17-for-30 from the field and 7-for-14 from distance in 36 minutes. Everyone in the building knew the ball was going to be in his hands, yet Boston couldn't do anything about it.
And having your big guy try to guard someone as shifty as Harden on the perimeter, especially in a must-stop situation, is not the intelligent move.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla felt differently, however.
"Al's one of our best defenders and has been all year. (Harden) made a big shot," said Mazzulla.
We can brush off any of the unfortunate, late game blunders against Atlanta in Round 1 simply because the Celtics eventually won the necessary four games to advance. But as the playoffs role on and the lackluster efforts defensively, coupled with a number of untimely and avoidable turnovers Monday, are extremely concerning.
Boston is one of the most talented, if not the most talented team in the league. But they don't always play like it, and this inexcusable setback was living proof of that.
For much of the game, Boston could do no wrong offensively. They started the evening with aggressive drives to the paint, terrific ball movement and well-timed cuts. They finished the first half shooting a balmy 73.7 percent from the floor with 40 points in the paint.
Somehow, though, they held just a 66-63 lead.
That's because as good as their offense was, their defense was precisely the opposite. In the last few days leading up to Monday's matchup all we heard from Celtics players was how it didn't matter whether Embiid played or not: the approach and mentality going into the matchup remained the same.
If Monday night's mentality is what we can expect when and if Embiid comes back, the Celtics are in big, big trouble.
"No, I'm not concerned. But I do have a level of I guess awareness and we have to be ready," said NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics. "We've got to come out ready and send a message next game; I really think that's the key."
Forget about the first 46 minutes. Here's some of the head scratching, difficult to watch plays that ultimately spelled Boston's demise in the final minutes.
Marcus Smart fouled big man Paul Reed (a 75 percent free throw shooter) with just under a minute to play and the Celtics leading by three. Reed made both.
On the very next possession, Boston showed little urgency and allowed the shot clock to wind all the way down before Malcolm Brogdon frantically threw it away to Tyrese Maxey who went the distance for an uncontested layup and lead.
Tatum then made two free throws on the other end to put the Celtics back up by one before Harden splashed his decisive 3-ball.
With 8.1 seconds left on the game clock, Boston still had a chance to tie or take the lead with a well drawn up play out of the timeout. Instead, Marcus Smart received the inbounds pass, drove the lane with reckless abandon and tried to shuffle a pass in traffic to Tatum under the basket.
Turnover, plus the foul. Reed then made another pair of free throws to seal the deal.
The late game execution was about as bad as it gets. But it's more concerning that they were even in that position to begin with.
This is a game Boston should've and very well could've won. They out-shot and out-rebounded Philly, but they didn't out-hustle or out-will them. The Sixers zone defense seemed to confuse Boston at times too, which Mazzulla admitted led to some of the turnovers. They coughed it up 16 times in total, but it felt like more.
If Boston can right the ship and pull out a win Wednesday, they'll put themselves in a good position to bounce back. But watching them unravel against a team playing on the road without their best player, a team with little to no resistance in the paint, is certainly discouraging.
They wasted a 39-point, 11-rebound, 5-assist performance from Jayson Tatum, too, and with a short turnaround before Game 2, they'll have to flip the script quickly to get back into this series.
