Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green undergoes ankle surgery

After former Georgia and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hurt his left ankle at practice this past weekend and had to be carted off the field, he underwent surgery on Tuesday, July 30.
According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the injury was worse than originally expected and Green will most likely miss six to eight weeks. If the recovery timetable stays the same, Green will come back around Week Three or Four of the 2019-2020 season.
The injury came when the Summerville, S.C., native appeared to land awkwardly on his left foot while trying to catch a deep pass during a 7-on-7 drill near the end of the Bengals’ first practice.
The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals and has missed 13 games over the past three seasons because of hamstring and toe injuries.
Since he was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft, Green has been a top-tier wide receiver when he’s healthy. He is ranked sixth or higher in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with 602 catches, 8,907 yards and 63 TDs during that time, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
