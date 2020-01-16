Following Donaldson signing with Twins, Braves face uncertain 2020

The next domino in the Atlanta Braves offseason fell this week and not in favor of the hometown Bravos. The long-awaited decision by third baseman Josh Donaldson to decide on where he'll play this upcoming year was made public and he did not choose the suitor that gave him $23 million to man the hot corner last year. Thankfully, he didn't choose that team's fiercest rival and last year's World Series champions, either.
No, Donaldson decided to move on from the Braves and signed a four-year contract with the Minnesota Twins. If you're a Braves fan, on the surface this looks like a devastating blow to Atlanta's chances to compete for a world championship. And, unfortunately, I believe it is.
Donaldson provided a much-needed cleanup bat for the Braves, right behind Freddie Freeman in the lineup. It gave the Braves a potent 1-4 hitters in the lineup that rivaled any team in the major leagues and was much more explosive than two years ago. Donaldson finished with 37 homers and 94 RBIs in 155 games with the Braves. His performance garnered his four-year contract worth $92 million. His addition provides the Twins with an even more awesome lineup than they already had.
I expect the Braves to desperately make a move before spring training. Whether that's trading for Nolan Arenado or Kris Bryant to play third base while giving up valuable prospects or just signing Marcell Ozuna or Nicholas Castellanos to play one of the three outfield spots remain to be seen. What these players don't bring to the table that was a staple of Donaldson's was his fiery attitude. The Braves need that type of player to bring an edge to the ballpark every day and I'm not sure any of the current Braves players have that.
What this also means for the Braves is it likely puts Austin Riley in the spotlight. The Braves' plan last year was to sign Donaldson to a one-year deal and let the power-hitting Riley to take over the position in 2020. Early on in Riley's rookie season, it looked like a smart play, but he fizzled down the stretch to the tune of a .226 batting average and 0.1 WAR. With Donaldson no longer an option, the Braves need another power bat in the lineup.
As of now, Johan Camargo is the other option to play third base. He possesses a better glove than Riley but is not the power threat that Riley is, or should I say was.
Bottom line, the Braves have patched up several holes with the reshuffling of the bullpen and the additions of veteran lefty Cole Hamels to the starting staff and Travis d'Arnaud at catcher. But if the Braves are to capture a third straight National League East, they need another power bat. With Donaldson out of the picture, the Braves now face an uncertain 2020 season.
Clint Thomspon is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
