The No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup in this year’s College Football Playoff pits one of the playoff’s veterans and a newcomer.
The No. 4 Sooners are back in the playoff semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons, while top-ranked LSU is making its first appearance. The narrative around both teams, though, couldn’t be more different.
LSU (13-0) is No. 1 after throttling Georgia in the SEC Championship and opened as a two-touchdown favorite against OU.
The Sooners (12-1) are coming off their own conference title win — a 30-23 triumph of Baylor in overtime. But the Sooners aren’t given much of any chance to compete with the Tigers on Saturday.
Here are five things to watch as the Sooners face their toughest task of 2019:
1. Proving their worth: The team that can get the most out of its defense might make all the difference.
LSU and OU's offenses rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in total yards per game. The Tiger offense averages 554.3 yards per game, while OU is a hair behind at 554.2
OU will need a strong defensive effort to overcome LSU while putting an antiquated narrative to bed.
The Sooner defense has drastically gone from one of the country’s worst to a respectable unit in just one year under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Here’s where OU’s improved the most:
— Total defense: 330.6 yards allowed per game in 2018 (No. 114 nationally) to 330.6 yards per game in 2019 (No. 24)
— Passing defense: 294.0 passing yards allowed per game in 2019 (No. 130) to 198.5 passing yards allowed per game in 2018 (No. 24)
— Third-down conversions: 30.1 percent in 2018 (No. 119) to 46.4 percent in 2019 (No. 9).
2. The rushing attacks: Both OU and LSU are facing question marks in their run games.
OU will be without both the suspended Rhamondre Stevenson and the injured Trey Sermon this weekend, leaving rushing responsibilities to the dual-threat Jalen Hurts, first-string tailback Kennedy Brooks and reserve T.J. Pledger.
On LSU’s side, junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hamstring) is questionable. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries this season.
Both teams boast stellar offensive lines that should create enough space for their respective runners; although, LSU’s offense features the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line — an award that's annually presented to the nation’s top offensive line.
3. Hurts vs. Burrow: The Heisman Trophy winner and runner-up will face each other in the playoff semifinals for the second-straight season.
Last year it was Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 winner Kyler Murray against runner-up Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama. Tagovailoa and the Tide beat the Sooners 45-34 in the Orange Bowl.
This year it’s the winner Joe Burrow vs. the runner-up Hurts.
Both have orchestrated offenses that rank fifth (OU) and third (LSU) nationally in points per game and seventh (OU) and second (LSU) in first downs per game.
For the most part, Hurts has been an incredible follow-up performance to Murray’s Heisman-winning season.
His turnovers (eight fumbles and seven interceptions) have somewhat clouded his efforts but his team-leading 1,255 rushing yards and 3,634 passing yards to go with 50 touchdowns have put OU back in the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
4. OU’s suspensions: OU will be without Trejan Bridges, Ronnie Perkins and Stevenson on Saturday due to reported suspensions (OU coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the trio was unavailable but didn't disclose the reason).
Perkins, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, is a massive loss for the Sooner pass rush. He leads OU in sacks with six this season.
Jalen Redmond, who has OU’s second-most sacks with 5.5, and Neville Gallimore, who has four sacks, will be key to replacing Perkins’ production.
Stevenson, OU’s back-up running back, is a big hit to the Sooner rushing attack. Stevenson was finding his groove as Brooks’ understudy after Sermon went down with a season-ending injury against Iowa State on Nov. 9.
Stevenson accounted for 515 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. OU’s next best rusher that’ll be available on Saturday is Pledger, who has 62 rushing yards this season.
Bridges, a freshman receiver, only has seven receptions this year but was a regular for OU’s special teams unit.
5. If experience matters: If the Sooners have a definitive advantage, it’s their experience.
The Sooners are back where they’ve been the past three years and against another SEC opponent.
OU’s 2017 roster came close to knocking off Georga in the Rose Bowl and the 2018 team was roughed up by Alabama in the Orange Bowl.
It might not matter against the top-ranked Tigers, who are 5-1 at the Peach Bowl and have plenty of experience playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But maybe Atlanta is where OU can move past its postseason setbacks and finally make it to a national championship game.
