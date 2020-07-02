INDIANAPOLIS – Much of the optimism surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason is rooted in talent that has been added to the roster.
But if the team is to claim its first AFC South championship since 2014, improvement must also come from within. In that vein, CNHI Sports Indiana takes a look at five breakout candidates for 2020:
GROVER STEWART
Teammates already are ribbing the hulking defensive tackle about being new defensive line coach Brian Baker’s favorite.
There’s no doubt the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder fits well with Baker’s emphasis on physicality. But Stewart proved last season he also has the agility to disrupt plays in the backfield and become a factor against the run and the pass.
“Grover’s a big, explosive guy,” Baker said. “He does, actually, play a little bit more like players I’ve had in the past in different systems, where he does snot-bubble guys. But he has a unique athletic skill set where he can hit guys and get off and still penetrate and make plays.
“He’s kind of our bouncer of the group. I call him the rottweiler, where those other guys are greyhounds.”
Stewart had a breakthrough in 2019, starting 13 games and recording three sacks, 10 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss. With new addition DeForest Buckner lining up next to him on the interior, Stewart should be even more difficult to block, and the 26-year-old could again set career highs across the board.
ROCK YA-SIN
The second-round pick played 82% of the Colts’ defensive snaps as a rookie, and he suffered some predictable early season setbacks as a result. He struggled most notably during a five-penalty game against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 but quietly finished the season on a strong note.
With a year of NFL coaching and experience under his belt, the 24-year-old is likely to build on that momentum. A two-time state champion high school wrestler in Georgia, he’s not afraid to put his nose into the fray.
Ya-Sin made 62 tackles last year to complement one interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defended. This year, he should benefit from the addition of veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the outside and a healthy return by Kenny Moore II in the slot.
“(Defensive backs) coach JG (Jonathan Gannon) talked about (Rhodes) a lot last year,” Ya-Sin said. “We watched some film of him together, actually. I’ve known of Xavier for a long time. I’ve watched him be an All-Pro corner. I’ve watched him shut down Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and top receivers in our league for a long time.
“When he ended up in Indianapolis, I couldn’t be anything but happy to be able to compete with a guy like that, to be able to learn from a veteran like that. I was very excited to get to play with him.”
PARRIS CAMPBELL
It was a nightmare rookie season for the second-round wide receiver, who missed nine games because of an array of injuries. But the addition of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers should play to Campbell’s strengths.
Rivers has a history of finding “safety valve” receivers and giving them a chance to make plays by getting them the ball in space. Often, that takes the form of running backs coming out of the backfield, but it should also be a boon for Campbell – who made a killing as a gadget receiver at Ohio State.
His speed severely strains defenses horizontally, and if veteran T.Y. Hilton and rookie Michael Pittman can effectively pull defenders down field on deep routes, Rivers could routinely make defenses pay by hitting Campbell underneath.
“He’s extremely bright,” new wide receivers coach Mike Groh said of Campbell. “He’s tough. He’s willing to do anything that is required of him in whatever role that we need him to play, and he’s somebody that the defense needs to be aware of ’cause he can get behind you and score in one play.”
BOBBY OKEREKE
No less an authority than Colts owner Jim Irsay has weighed in on the potential for the 23-year-old linebacker from Stanford.
Playing just 46% of the snaps as a rookie, Okereke still posted 65 tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defended and a sack. He hopes to take a few more snaps away from starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker this season while continuing to adjust to his role on the strong side.
It might be another year before Okereke’s full potential is unleashed, but he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on this fall.
“It’s exciting, and it gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I have the belief in the organization with me,” Okereke said. “Even going from the draft and you watch the little Colts’ (YouTube) special right after they drafted me, seeing Coach (Frank) Reich’s excitement, seeing (general manager) Chris Ballard’s excitement and then me being able to come on the field and produce last year just gives me a lot of confidence going into Year 2 – just being able to help this team and help us get to the championship we want to.”
KEMOKO TURAY
The 24-year-old defensive end likely wouldn’t be anywhere near this list if he hadn’t suffered a fractured ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs in October.
In just four games, the 2018 second-round pick was beginning to fulfill the high expectations surrounding him. Playing opposite veteran Justin Houston, Turay made quick strides in a role primarily as a pass-rush specialist.
His natural bend and athleticism has coaches salivating about Turay’s prospects for 2020. To them, it’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll become a major factor.
“A guy like Turay,” Baker said, “he just has to stay healthy.”
