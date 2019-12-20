Colts Notebook: Nelson continues to dominate on O-line

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck. Edgerrin James. Marshall Faulk. Alan Ameche.
That’s the company Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson joined with his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth this season. The elite group represents the only players in franchise history to make the NFL’s annual all-star game in each of their first two seasons.
And Nelson is proud to be inducted.
“For sure,” he said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Those guys are awesome.”
Nelson isn’t much for soundbites or grandiose speeches. That’s just as well because the Colts don’t pay him to talk.
He was brought in as the sixth overall pick in 2018 to be an enforcer on the offensive line, and he’s been hugely successful.
Nelson’s highlights routinely go viral, and he might be the most talked about interior lineman in the NFL.
All the attention is warranted.
Nelson was named a first team all-pro as a rookie, and head coach Frank Reich believes he’s improved this year.
“He really has gotten better,” Reich said. “He’s a better pass protector, and he’s better in his technique in the run game. He has definitely gotten better in every area of his game. He’s had a monster year.”
Nelson chalks up much of his improvement to the mental side of the game.
A coaching change from Dave DeGuglielmo to Chris Strausser altered some nuances in technique, and the extra focus in that area also has benefited Nelson’s game in Year 2.
But he said it’s more about consistency and trusting that technique.
“I just wanted to believe in myself more, that my technique will get the job done,” Nelson said. “You go against a great player here and there, and you think you’ve gotta do something special, but all you gotta do is your technique, and that’ll get the job done. So (I’m) focusing on that.”
Indianapolis has already surrendered more sacks (25) this season than it did in 2018 (a league-low 18). But that is not entirely a metric for the offensive line.
Changes at quarterback and slight alterations in the scheme also play a role in those numbers.
More concerning for Reich has been the recent dip in run game production. After being a top-five rushing offense for much of the season, the Colts have slid to ninth.
Over the past three weeks, Indianapolis has gained a total of 194 yards and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.
“It’s been frustrating,” Nelson said. “It’s not the way we wanted the season to go, but the only thing we can do is show up to work and work as hard as we can. We’ve got two more games left, and we’re looking to end on a high note. We’re trying to win these last two games.”
Getting running back Marlon Mack over the 1,000-yard mark is one remaining goal. He needs just 81 yards over the final two weeks.
Nelson also would like to see left tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly join himself and linebacker Darius Leonard in the Pro Bowl. Both Castonzo and Kelly were named as alternates for the all-star game and will play if needed to replace injured players or Super Bowl participants.
“I think there’s a lot of guys deserving of it,” Nelson said. “I love so many guys on this team and think the world of them as players. But, I mean, Ryan and A.C. are a big part of the reason why I’m in the Pro Bowl.
“Playing next to them, I know when I go out on the field I can trust them, and I feel totally confident in their abilities and that on some plays they’re gonna help me and make me look even better. I love playing next to those guys, wouldn’t rather play next to anyone else.”
INJURY REPORT
There was no change from Wednesday’s report, with defensive tackle Denico Autry (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (hand) and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Quincy Wilson (shoulder) sitting out Thursday’s practice.
Linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) was limited for the second straight day.
It’s not a rosy outlook for the defensive secondary, especially coming off back-to-back weeks with nearly 800 passing yards and seven touchdowns surrendered to opposing quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Drew Brees.
Among the most challenging spots is the nickel cornerback position. Moore is likely to miss his third straight game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
With Shakial Taylor (released), Rolan Milligan (injured reserve) and Wilson also unavailable, rookie Marvell Tell could get his first start in the slot.
“We’re down to our fifth guy at slot corner, and it happened during the course of that game (against the New Orleans Saints),” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “When you have that, it certainly changes what you can do and how you can do it at times. So we’re looking at different combinations this week, what we can do, how we can do it, and we’ll have a capable guy in that does a good job.”
