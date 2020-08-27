Colts cancel Thursday's training camp practice

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts canceled practice Thursday, joining a growing movement in the sports world to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“The Colts will not practice today,” a statement released by the team read. “Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in communities.”
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the team held a morning meeting with players registering to vote.
It’s not the first time the Colts have taken time out to discuss racial inequality and social justice this year. During virtual offseason workouts in June, Indianapolis devoted an entire practice week to conversations about personal experiences with racial injustice and the actions players can take to make a difference in their community.
Those conversations were spurred by the death of George Floyd during an arrest by police in Minneapolis.
In the days that followed, the Colts announced a racial equality initiative and plans to fight for change throughout the nation.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been a leader on that front. In July, he hosted a “Start the Cycle” bike event in Riviera Beach, Florida. According to statistics Brissett posted on his Twitter account, the event gave away more than 300 bikes and 200 backpacks, fed over 400 people and registered more than 50 people to vote.
“It was just more so the call to action was to … bridge the gap between law enforcement and our community because I am from one of those communities where it’s prevalent in impoverished neighborhoods,” Brissett said earlier this month. “So that was what I thought was necessary. Not necessarily just the bike event, but more so just bringing people together and seeing both sides – seeing law enforcement, seeing the community and try and familiarize each other with those faces.
“Then we can create a dialogue amongst the police officers with some of the people in the community and things of that nature. Now, when I’m here (at training camp), they are hosting bike rides every week. So I think it was a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it is something that is good for my community in the long run.”
Several NFL teams joined the Colts in canceling practices Thursday. The Washington Football Team canceled a scheduled scrimmage at its home stadium, and the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears were among the early teams to call off training camp practices.
The sports boycotts began Wednesday afternoon when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder quickly announced they would not play their scheduled game, either, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit – canceling all three playoff games on the docket.
The Milwaukee Brewers joined the Bucks in solidarity and agreed with the Cincinnati Reds to boycott the final game of a three-game Major League Baseball series at Milwaukee’s Miller Park on Wednesday. Two other baseball games – the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants – also were postponed in support of the movement.
The WNBA canceled all three of its scheduled games Wednesday night, and Major League Soccer called off all five of its scheduled contests.
NBA players and the league’s board of governors were holding separate meetings Thursday to determine when or if the playoffs will continue.
Indianapolis is scheduled to practice today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and to complete the training camp portion of its preseason schedule with a scrimmage Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
