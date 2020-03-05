Braves may need Hernandez to be King Felix again

The Atlanta Braves may have found a gem in Felix Hernandez when searching free agency this offseason for a veteran presence in the starting rotation. So far in spring training action, Hernandez has been one of the team's pleasant surprises. In three spring starts, Hernandez has posted a 2.08 ERA with eight strikeouts, three walks, seven hits and just two runs in 8 2/3 innings. The Braves may need Hernandez's star to shine brightest when the team begins the regular season in a few weeks.
It's still early, but if you're a member of Braves management or a fan for that matter, could you have envisioned a better start for Hernandez this year, especially after last year's results?
His ERA ballooned to 6.40, up from 5.55 in 2018 and 4.36 in 2017. Those numbers are astonishing when you consider that much of his career with the Seattle Mariners, he torched opposing batters, especially from 2007 to 2017. During that timeframe, he never had an earned run average over 4 and had microscopic ERAs in 2010 (2.27) and in 2014 (2.14). He won the Cy Young Award in 2010 and was an all-star six times.
Here's the good news: the Braves don't need him to be that same dominant pitcher he once was. They have established front-of-the-line starters in Mike Soroka and Max Fried and, hopefully, Mike Foltynewicz (if he's developed memory loss from that dreadful playoff outing he showed in last year's game 5 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals). The Braves really need Hernandez's veteran presence, especially with newly-signed Cole Hamels sidelined with shoulder issues. The Braves need Hernandez to provide leadership to a rotation that's still manned mostly by youngsters.
If Atlanta is to challenge for a third straight division title, it'll need Hernandez to be an innings-eater on the mound. If the Braves are fortunate, maybe Hernandez can regain his magic and be a force against division foes Washington and Philadelphia, the Braves' top challengers to the division crown. If Hernandez can become King Felix again, that'll be the icing on the cake and the latest reclamation project gone right for the Braves.
Remember 2018 when the Braves signed right-hander Anibal Sanchez to a minor league deal. He was one of the team's most productive hurlers, finishing with a 2.83 ERA in 25 games, 24 of which were starts. His successful season actually led to a two-year deal with the Washington Nationals.
Call it luck, call it skill, call it divine intervention, but the two-time National League East champions have found success in providing pitchers opportunities to extend their careers. It's still early in spring training this year but the Braves may have done it again with Felix Hernandez, a.k.a. King Felix.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
