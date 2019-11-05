Braves fans should take comfort in team on the cusp

Atlanta Braves fans should take solace in knowing their beloved Bravos are not far off from legitimately competing for the World Series championship.
After watching the Washington Nationals pull off a stunner this past week against top-heavy favorite Houston, the Braves' faithful should take comfort in knowing this team is on the cusp.
The Braves are on the brink of playing for another World Series title. It's been well documented by yours truly that the Braves handled the Nationals this season, the same team that was not at all fazed by the Astros' dynamic pitching trio of Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.
So what was the Nationals' blueprint for a world championship?
Pretty simple really. You need at least one bonafide ace on the mound, having two is a bonus. The Nationals possessed two studs in Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, who were every bit as good as Verlander and Cole. The Braves have Mike Soroka, but really need another ace. I'm not sure if Max Fried has that ability. I know Mike Foltynewicz does, but he doesn't show it consistently. Whether the Braves find that ace in the minors refining his craft or not remains to be seen. So hopefully, the Braves will be active players in free agency looking high and low for a veteran presence on the mound.
You also need a transcendent talent at the plate and veteran leadership in the field. With Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon, the Nationals had both. I believe they're the equivalent of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman for the Braves. In fact, I would argue the Braves' collection of talent up and down the batting order is every bit as good as the Nationals. Resigning third baseman Josh Donaldson would be a key pickup for the Braves who need his presence in the lineup hitting behind Freeman.
So, as we watched Washington celebrate a championship, we don't need to sit back and think about what if. It'll just drive the average fan crazy. No, just think about how close the Braves are to truly contending year after year. Another legit arm at the top of the rotation might be all the Braves need. That, and avoid the St. Louis Cardinals in the postseason. But that's a story for another column.
