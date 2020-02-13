BILL BURT: 'Success' of Betts dump based on championships

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.