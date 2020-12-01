Big Ten Notebook: Ohio State, Minnesota latest to battle COVID issues

Six weeks into the Big Ten football season, it’s clear COVID-19 remains a significant obstacle for the conference to overcome.
Daily testing and contact tracing haven’t prevented seven games from being canceled, with Ohio State-Illinois and Minnesota-Wisconsin scrapped last weekend due to outbreaks within the Minnesota and Ohio State programs. On Monday, Minnesota announced it was cancelling its game this Saturday against Northwestern, clinching the Big Ten West division title for the Wildcats.
A glass half-full guy would say playing 36 of 43 games, and 83.7% success rate, is a remarkable success, considering several Midwestern states remain hot spots for the virus.
But the games canceled have already had a significant impact on a pair of bellcow programs within the conference. With Wisconsin having its third game canceled, the No.18 Badgers most likely won’t be eligible for the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. No. 3 Ohio State, with two games canceled, is teetering on the brink of not qualifying for the title game as well, which could hurt its College Football Playoff hopes.
Per the Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine, 11 of the 13 remaining Big Ten scheduled games would need to be canceled for the minimum to appear in the Big Ten title game to be reduced from six to five games. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith shot down any notion of the Buckeyes petitioning the league for an exemption to the rule.
“We’re in a global pandemic,” Smith said. “We live in Franklin County, which has a Level 4 purple emergency rating with a severe exposure of spread. This is our reality. We are struggling as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re operating in a very challenging environment. It’s not about the championship game. It’s not about the CFP. It is not about those things. It’s about one thing: Their health, their safety and making sure each day we give them a chance to possibly play next weekend.”
UPSET SATURDAY
Two Big Ten football teams sprung significant upsets over Thanksgiving weekend.
Michigan State, a 13-point underdog, beat Northwestern 29-20. The Wildcats had a chance to clinch the Big Ten West outright Saturday but turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter. Michigan State starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi passed for 165 yards and two TDs and rushed for 65 yards, helping head coach Mel Tucker pick up his second win in his first season with the Spartans.
“This win shows the level of football that we are capable of playing when we’re focused, when we’re process driven and when we play complementary football,” Tucker said.
Rutgers, an 11-point underdog, knocked off Purdue 37-30, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull off the win in West Lafayette. Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD for the Scarlet Knights, while the two-quarterback system of Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan was effective. Sitkowski passed for 141 yards and two TDs, while Langan had 95 yards passing, one passing TD and another 95 yards rushing. Both stepped in for starting quarterback Noah Vedral, who was out with an injury after getting banged up the week before against Michigan.
Rutgers improved to 2-4 under first-year coach Greg Schiano, with both wins coming on the road.
“Everybody picked up the slack and all three phases had to come together to win this game on the road,” Schiano said.
CLAP-GATE
It’s been a rough homecoming for Scott Frost, who dropped to 10-19 in three seasons as Nebraska’s coach following a 26-20 loss at rival Iowa on Friday.
During the game, Nebraska center Cam Jurgens had issues snapping the football. When asked about it, Frost accused Iowa of clapping on the sideline to throw Jurgens off the cadence and mistime his snaps.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz scoffed at the notion the claps were done intentionally, saying his players routinely clap on the sideline to pump each other up. With few fans in the stands due to the pandemic, those claps could be picked up easier on the field of play.
“What are we talking about? The next thing you know we're going to be treating this like golf,” Ferentz said following the game. “I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?”
STRONG START FOR HOOPS
Big Ten teams got off to a solid start during the opening weekend of the college basketball season, going a combined 23-2. Notable wins included Michigan State knocking off Notre Dame 80-70 and Purdue beating Liberty 77-64.
Six Big Ten teams were ranked in the AP college basketball men’s Top 25 this week -- Iowa (3), Wisconsin (4), Illinois (5), Michigan State (8), Ohio State (23) and Rutgers (24).
