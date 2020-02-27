This is all window dressing. Wasted carbon dioxide.
Of course I’m talking about the biggest offseason question around here in two decades:
Is Tom Brady coming back to the Patriots?
If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been asked that question since early January, I’d have that dream Florida golf course-home paid for.
Instead, I only have this: “I don’t think he is, but honestly, I don’t know.”
The ebbs and flow of expectations change, almost daily.
The thought of Brady leaving for two measly years to finish off his career somewhere else seems crazy: He’s staying.
Then the thought of Brady being treated like another guy by Bill Belichick isn’t right: He’s leaving.
Then you hear what Joe Montana said, that there’s no place like home after he finished out his career with Kansas City: He’s staying.
Then you hear at least three franchises would be willing to offer a third year with a monster $65 million guarantee, something the Patriots probably wouldn’t do: He’s leaving.
Then you see his lengthy tribute to Kobe Bryant after the memorial on Monday, talking about not sleeping, the importance of family and being happy: He’s staying.
It’s February 26, and Brady and Belichick haven’t yet met one-on-one, which seems crazy: He’s leaving.
But there are three weeks until free agency officially starts, which means there is more than enough time to hammer this out: He’s staying.
The only offensive line coach that Tom Brady has ever know, Dante Scarnecchia, is leaving, it’s the right time to move on: He’s leaving.
With the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom everybody expected would be elsewhere, returning as Belichick’s top assistant, there will be no major transition that will have to happen elsewhere: He’s staying.
Then you wonder how Brady will feel, being treated like a king at the estimated three visits he will make, compared to being Belichick’s underling: He’s leaving.
Then you wonder, in the end, that Brady understands his place in Boston sports lore, right there with Bill Russell, Larry Bird and David Ortiz, three icons who walked away as Boston legends: He’s staying.
Then you wonder about Brady’s modus operandi after football, his TB12 company, playing two or three more years where he’ll be “The Man” again, and throw the ball around like he did five or 10 years earlier, helping expand his brand into a billion dollar corporation: He’s leaving.
Then you wonder if Rob Gronkowski decides to make a comeback, even for just half a season, to rekindle what they had and go on one more or even two more runs together: He’s staying.
You have a headache yet?
Brady and Belichick both know that, if they do agree to separate, there will be a hit taken on both sides.
Some fans will actually follow Brady to Las Vegas, Tennessee or Tampa Bay. And some fans will call Brady a traitor and, per the norm, say “In Bill We Trust.”
Stay strong. “Only” three more weeks of this.
