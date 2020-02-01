Whatever sport you're talking about, the Hall of Fame is reserved or should be reserved for the very best to play the game. The creme de la creme, so to speak; not the Hall of Very Good, but the Hall of Fame. Baseball's most recent class was announced last week with one selection that I thought should have been a unanimous vote in Derek Jeter and one that I wasn't completed sold on in Larry Walker.
There was a selection that was not made that I feel is a mistake every year he doesn't receive the phone call announcing his induction and that's former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones.
Jones was a mainstay in the outfield for the Braves from 1996-2007. I remember when Jones burst onto the scene in the 1996 World Series when the Braves lost to the New York Yankees in six games. He homered in his first two at-bats and established himself as a future star.
The numbers don't lie, either. Jones finished his career with 434 homers, which is tied for 47th all time. Jones also drove in 1,289 runs. He had seven seasons of at least 30 homers, topped in 2005 when he belted 51 dingers. Jones finished second in the MVP voting that year. He also was the best defensive outfielder of his generation. With all due respect to Ken Griffey Jr. and Jim Edmonds, Jones made it look effortlessly while patrolling Turner Field. Much like Dominique Wilkins was the Human Highlight Film on the court for the Atlanta Hawks, Jones highlighted Braves games night in, night out with his diving catches. He finished with 10 Gold Glove awards.
Much like Ronald Acuna Jr., Jones was a natural baseball star.
Unfortunately, while the statistical numbers should scream Hall of Fame, the voting numbers don't lie about what Hall of Fame voters think of Jones and his place in baseball history. Vote getters need 75 percent to be elected and Jones netted just 19.7. Even if you round that number to 20, that's still only not even a third of the vote needed.
What is encouraging is the progress Jones made after the first two years being on the ballot. After two years of practical non-existence – before this year he had never received more than 7.5 percent - this year he jumped to almost 20.
Will Jones continue to receive the support necessary? Hopefully so. He was a difference maker for the Braves, at the plate and in the field. His numbers and accolades say he's worthy of inclusion.
