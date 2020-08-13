BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone fall sports, including football, presents a far-reaching impact to not just its member schools but to states and university towns within the Midwest.
Apparently, not everyone is on board.
Nebraska released a joint statement Tuesday saying it was disappointed in the Big Ten’s decision and may explore avenues to play sports this fall despite the conference’s ruling.
"We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” read Nebraska’s statement, signed by Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska system president Ted Carter, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos and Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.
“Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student-athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
“We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete."
Asked about the possibility of Nebraska or other schools defecting from the conference based on its decision, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a Big Ten Network interview: “These are things -- I’m sure there will be a lot of other issues that will arise, or be raised -- that we’ll address at the appropriate time. Today is not the appropriate day. There are no games today.”
Nebraska’s case for pushing forward to play sports this fall includes a low risk of contracting the virus within the state (222 new cases were reported in its last reporting day Aug. 4) and the economic impact of football for the school. In 2018, Nebraska reported $85.3 million in ticket, parking and concession revenue. As recently as last week, Moos was talking about not just playing football at Nebraska this fall but playing in front of a full crowd at Memorial Stadium.
Other traditional Big Ten football powers – Ohio State and Michigan – expressed support for the commissioner’s decision. Ohio State made $104.3 million off tickets, parking and concessions for football games in 2018, while Michigan made $98.2 million.
“We’re disappointed. We really are,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said on BTN. “But we certainly understand that this was the time that we had to pull the plug.”
Said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel: “The Big Ten Conference made the unfortunate but necessary decision to postpone an athletic season in order to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and community members. As a result, all fall sport schedules have been postponed. This latest decision was reached after careful consideration and the grim knowledge that this pandemic continues to affect our country adversely.”
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz is hopeful the conference will remain unified behind Warren’s decision.
“It’s my 31st year in the conference,” Ferentz said. “One of the reasons I’ve been here 31 years, or at least involved in Big Ten play, (is) I have great respect for what the conference stands for. I think also, being in a conference, it’s important we’re together. …
“To my knowledge, we have had no discussion about doing anything against what the conference decides, as much as we may want to. The conference has made a decision. We’re going to abide by that unless they reconsider.”
Ferentz said there are concerns about the possibility of players choosing to transfer to other schools outside the conference in an effort to play somewhere else. The Pac-12 also decided to cancel fall sports Tuesday, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 remain committed to playing this fall.
“It would be nice to see unity in college football, not raid each other’s rosters, block transfers, things of that nature,” Ferentz said. “At least in the coming months, just until the landscape settles a little bit. That may be naïve in my thinking, but you would like to think everybody would just kind of be respectful of everybody’s positions right now and let everybody figure out what the path is as we move forward.”
